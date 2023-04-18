North Texas Jellystone Park™ Nominated to USA Today's 'Reader's Choice Best RV Park' Category

A Texas-based park has been nominated for one of the nation’s top destination awards.

BURLESON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with North Texas Jellystone Park™ are pleased to announce their nomination for USA Today's 'Reader's Choice Best RV Park' category.

The nomination recognizes the park's exceptional amenities, activities, and scenic location. The park, located in Burleson, Texas, has been a favorite destination for RV enthusiasts for many years, and this nomination is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the park's staff.

The USA Today's 'Reader's Choice Best RV Park' category is an annual ranking of RV parks in the United States, as voted on by readers of USA Today and 10Best.com. The ranking includes a list of 20 RV parks known for their amenities, activities, and scenic locations.

The parks are located throughout the United States, ranging from rustic, secluded parks to large, modern resorts. The rankings are based on online voting by readers, who are asked to choose their favorite RV park from a list of nominees.

"We are thrilled to be nominated for this prestigious award," said Marcie Purviance, spokesperson for North Texas Jellystone Park™. "We take great pride in providing our guests with an unforgettable experience, and this nomination is a testimony to our staff's hard work and dedication. We are grateful to our loyal guests who have supported us over the years and voted for us in this category."

North Texas Jellystone Park™ is a family-friendly destination that offers various activities and amenities for guests of all ages. The park features appearances by Yogi Bear™and friends a water park, indoor glow mini-golf course, laser tag, fishing, , and a host of other recreational activities. It also offers guests a range of camping/glamping options including RV sites, cabins, and their Captain Jim Brown Pirate ship.

Voting for the USA Today's 'Reader's Choice Best RV Park' category is open and will close on May 10, 2023. Winners will be announced on May 20, 2023.

https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-rv-campground-2023/north-texas-jellystone-park-burleson-texas/

###

About North Texas Jellystone Park™

From the minute you enter North Texas Jellystone Park,TM, you’ll see why our resort features and accommodations have won awards. Whether you choose to sleep out under the stars, claim an RV site, or snuggle up in a cozy, comfortable cabin, we offer accommodation for every type of camper with the best amenities possible. Great memories last a lifetime. We invite your family to make some new ones at North Texas Jellystone ParkTM, where you camp with friends!

Contact Details:

Marcie Purviance marcie (at) northtexasjellystone (dot) com

2301 S Burleson Blvd

Burleson, TX 76028

United States