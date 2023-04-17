Cinema Verde is Pleased to Announce the Film Awards for the 14th Annual Film and Arts Festival 2023

Congratulations to the Cinema Verde 2023 filmmakers!
Environmental awareness and education are at the core of our mission. Cinema Verde is here to lead the way to a sustainable future.”
— Trish Riley, Cinema Verde Director
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations to the Cinema Verde 2023 filmmakers! Their films were featured in the 14th annual film festival online at www.CinemaVerde.org, with filmmaker discussions and interviews online along with 70 newly selected films. Thanks to the new Cinema Verde Channel, most of the films, interviews, and news can be viewed online at the member’s convenience year-round.
Many of these films will be featured at the Cinema Verde Earth Day Celebration April 22 at Cypress and Grove in Gainesville, FL
CONGRATULATIONS!
The Winners of the 14th Annual Cinema Verde International Environmental Film and Arts Festival 2023 are:
Most Engaging: SB2508: A Death Threat to Everglades Restoration, Noah Alexander Miller, USA, 2022, 30 min
Most Revealing Award: Be Water: Andes to Amazonia, Julia Blagny, Bolivia, 2021, 52 min
Water Award: BlackWater, Annick Joseph, Jiahui Shen, Ethan Beckley, USA, 2021, 12 min
Waste Award: Cardboard Scavengers, Macela Moran and Martiza Bautista, USA, 2022, 14 min
Contamination Award: The Cost of Free Water, Jérémie Battaglia, Canada, 2021, 52 min
Activism Award: Crossing the Divide, Ralph King, USA, 2017, 15 min
Earth Award: Dispas Speaks, Craig Leon, Ecuador, 2022, 6min
Arts Award: Eco Arts in Action, Terry Melvin, Australia, 2022, 16 min
