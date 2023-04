Cinema Verde is Pleased to Announce the Film Awards for the 14th Annual Film and Arts Festival 2023

4.2023.EarthDayCelebrationEvents Cinema Verde 2023 Join us in celebrating our Earth for the weekend!

Congratulations to the Cinema Verde 2023 filmmakers!

Environmental awareness and education are at the core of our mission. Cinema Verde is here to lead the way to a sustainable future.” — Trish Riley, Cinema Verde Director

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, April 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Congratulations to the Cinema Verde 2023 filmmakers! Their films were featured in the 14th annual film festival online at www.CinemaVerde.org , with filmmaker discussions and interviews online along with 70 newly selected films. Thanks to the new Cinema Verde Channel, most of the films, interviews, and news can be viewed online at the member’s convenience year-round.Many of these films will be featured at the Cinema Verde Earth Day Celebration April 22 at Cypress and Grove in Gainesville, FLSubmissions for our 15th Annual Cinema Verde and quarterly events are now open! Click Here CONGRATULATIONS!The Winners of the 14th Annual Cinema Verde International Environmental Film and Arts Festival 2023 are:Most Engaging: SB2508: A Death Threat to Everglades Restoration, Noah Alexander Miller, USA, 2022, 30 minMost Revealing Award: Be Water: Andes to Amazonia, Julia Blagny, Bolivia, 2021, 52 minWater Award: BlackWater, Annick Joseph, Jiahui Shen, Ethan Beckley, USA, 2021, 12 minWaste Award: Cardboard Scavengers, Macela Moran and Martiza Bautista, USA, 2022, 14 minContamination Award: The Cost of Free Water, Jérémie Battaglia, Canada, 2021, 52 minActivism Award: Crossing the Divide, Ralph King, USA, 2017, 15 minEarth Award: Dispas Speaks, Craig Leon, Ecuador, 2022, 6minArts Award: Eco Arts in Action, Terry Melvin, Australia, 2022, 16 minHumor Award:The Elusive Purpurea Vulpavis, Michèle Kaye, Canada, 2022, 10 minMost Uplifting Award: Gaia & Luna: A Mermaid Dream Journey, djassi daCosta johnson, USA, 2022, 6 minLegal Redux Award: Green Justice: Can the Law Save the Planet? Stenka Quillet, France, 2021, 54 minWildlife Award: HOME, Jiwoo Lee, USA, 2022, 9 minLocal Award: Home Waters, Jennifer Adler, USA, 2022, 15 minNature Award: In Praise of Insects [Sandbox], Kumi Oda, Japan, 2020, 7 minCompassion Award: Life with Bats, David Luff, Australia, 2022, 6 minBest High School Film: Mālama i ke Kai, Genisis Stice, Mekia Kekona Eaton and Bonshia Kajimwe, USA, 2022, 6 minBest Solution: Mamody, The Last Baobab Digger, Cyrille Cornu, France, Madagascar, 2022, 50 minEducation Award: Nature Nut: Wet N’ Wild, Meghan Cahill, USA, 2022, 13 minCommunity Award: Once You Know, Emmanuel Cappellin, France, 2020, 104 minBest Animation: THE SPRAYER, Farnoosh Abedi, Iran, 2022, 9 minNextGen Award: The Windshield Effect, Anthony Meindl, USA, 2023, 8 minEnd of the Road Award: They Want to Build a Road Here! City vs Country, S C, USA, 2022, 27 minStrategic Targeting Award: Total Disaster, Keil Orion Troisi and Molly Gore, USA, 2022, 11 minHabitat Award: Turtle, Reza Skbarian Gelshklaei, Iran, 2021, 15 minSustainability Award: Water We Doing? The Global Mission to Clean Water, Daniel Gartzke, USA, 2020, 66 minRebuilding Award: WE STILL HERE, Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi, Puerto Rico, 2021, 54 minBest Dramatization: We Trees, Sam Kauffmann, USA, 2021, 2 minCinema Verite Award: Uncovering the Permian Climate Bomb, Sharon Wilson and Miguel Escoto, USA, 2022, 14 minAudience Choice Award: THE FIRE CATS - Save Something Small, Katharine Parsons Canada, 2021, 80 minEveryone who submitted films worked so hard, and the team at Cinema Verde and those who watched all over the world appreciate the work these filmmakers put into each one of their films. Thank you!View our full press release with film images and descriptions included.New Film Submissions Are Open Now! Click HereCinema Verde is a Florida not-for-profit corporation designated as a 501(c)(3) public charity by the IRS: Contributions are tax deductible. Solicitation License# CH33749. Thank you for your support!Click Here to submit a film

