AUTOMOTIVE SECURITY RESEARCH GROUP (ASRG) SET TO HOST THE SECOND ANNUAL SECURE OUR STREETS CONFERENCE IN SEPTEMBER 2023

Secure Our Streets 2023

Get ready for an informative virtual event on September 14th that will showcase the latest innovations, insights, and developments in automotive cybersecurity.

UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After the successful first year, Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG) is thrilled to announce the return of the Secure Our Streets (SOS) conference for its second year. Scheduled for Thursday, September 14th, 2023, the virtual event will focus on the latest innovations, insights, and developments in automotive cybersecurity.

The SOS conference is an annual event dedicated to exploring the newest solutions, technologies, and processes in the industry. The conference is intended for automotive OEMs, suppliers, vendors, academic researchers, policymakers, and government regulators. Participants will be able to learn about advances in automotive security, privacy technologies, cybersecurity plans, and government policies.

The call for papers is ongoing until April 30th, 2023, and will be reviewed by ASRG members and industry experts. Setting the stage are two keynote speakers from the industry including Dr. Joern Eichler, Head of Security Engineering from Volkswagen Passenger Cars, and Dr. Andre Weimerskirch, VP Platform Software, Cybersecurity and Functional Safety from Lear Corporation.

The conference will focus on the following topics:
• Emerging security risks and threat vectors in the automotive industry
• Innovations in vehicle architecture, data protection, and privacy
• Cybersecurity best practices for automotive OEMs and suppliers
• Compliance with new standards and regulations, such as ISO/SAE 21434 and UN R155
• Supply chain security for automotive systems

"ASRG is excited to bring back the SOS conference for its second year,” said John Heldreth, Founder of ASRG. “Our goal is to enable better decision-making through information sharing and enable collaboration with other industry professionals to advance security in automotive products.”

Unlike other conferences, SOS is free to attend through registration, further removing entry barriers into the automotive security industry. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for those who wish to support the conference and gain visibility with industry professionals. While the conference remains virtual to enable worldwide participation, plans for 2024 including a collaborative hybrid worldwide conference have already begun.

About The Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG)

The Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG) is a non-profit initiative dedicated to promoting the development of security solutions for automotive products. Since its launch in 2017, ASRG has grown to over 15,000 members across 56 locations worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.asrg.io/.


Media Contact:
Rina Espiritu
ASRG (Automotive Security Research Group)
rina.espiritu@asrg.io


Secure Our Streets https://sos.asrg.io/
Twitter https://twitter.com/SecureOurStreet
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/secure-our-streets/

John Heldreth
Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG)
email us here

