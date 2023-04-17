Higher Power Documentary Exploring the Fight for Cannabis Legalization to Premiere on 4/19 in Nation’s Capital

Independent film reveals the soul behind the struggle for autonomy in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ongoing fight for D.C. statehood has shaped much of our nation's history and, more recently, has become intertwined with the battle against cannabis prohibition and the war on drugs. Higher Power, an eye-opening new documentary directed by Dewey A. Ortiz, Jr., delves into the complex interplay between these issues and their impact on D.C.'s Black communities. The film showcases the remarkable resilience and spirit of these communities despite facing continued disenfranchisement and repression.
Higher Power serves as a powerful advocate for the 700,000 U.S. citizens left voiceless when Congress overturned the cannabis ballot initiative supported by 70% of D.C. voters. This controversial decision created a gray area where recreational cannabis use and home cultivation are legal, but sales are not, leading to a thriving market catering to cannabis consumers and those seeking financial opportunities.
This thought-provoking film puts forth a clear and compelling solution: Grant statehood to D.C., once and for all.
Premiering in the heart of the nation's capital, Higher Power is set to make its debut on April 19th at the Landmark's E Street Cinema.
WHAT:
Higher Power channels the inspiring stories of Black Washingtonians battling to break into the legal cannabis industry to expose the plight of 700,000 disenfranchised Americans in D.C. while advocating for the urgent necessity of statehood.
WHEN:
April 19, 2023
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Schedule of Events:
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM - Doors Open
7:00 PM - 8:05 PM - Screening: Higher Power
8:05 PM - 8:30 PM - Q&A
Media Access begins at 6:30 pm.
WHERE:
Landmark's E Street Cinema
555 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
WHO:
Director: Dewey Ortiz, Jr.
Producer: Rafi Aliya Crockett
DC Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie,
former DC Councilmember David Grosso,
Cast:
Queen Adesuyi, Color of Change
Linda Mercado Greene, Anacostia Organics
Corey Barnette, District Growers LLC
Nkechi Taifa, The Taifa Group
Jamila Hogan, The Green Life Learning Center
John Che Larracuente, WGL Consulting LLC
Jason and Tahmika Aldrich, the Reset Wellness Group
CK Dunson, Bouqé
Kia Jackson, W.O.M.M.A.N LLC. Consulting
