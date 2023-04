Higher Power Documentary Exploring the Fight for Cannabis Legalization to Premiere on 4/19 in Nation’s Capital

Independent film reveals the soul behind the struggle for autonomy in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The ongoing fight for D.C. statehood has shaped much of our nation's history and, more recently, has become intertwined with the battle against cannabis prohibition and the war on drugs. Higher Power, an eye-opening new documentary directed by Dewey A. Ortiz, Jr., delves into the complex interplay between these issues and their impact on D.C.'s Black communities. The film showcases the remarkable resilience and spirit of these communities despite facing continued disenfranchisement and repression.Higher Power serves as a powerful advocate for the 700,000 U.S. citizens left voiceless when Congress overturned the cannabis ballot initiative supported by 70% of D.C. voters. This controversial decision created a gray area where recreational cannabis use and home cultivation are legal, but sales are not, leading to a thriving market catering to cannabis consumers and those seeking financial opportunities.This thought-provoking film puts forth a clear and compelling solution: Grant statehood to D.C., once and for all.Premiering in the heart of the nation's capital, Higher Power is set to make its debut on April 19th at the Landmark's E Street Cinema.WHAT:Higher Power channels the inspiring stories of Black Washingtonians battling to break into the legal cannabis industry to expose the plight of 700,000 disenfranchised Americans in D.C. while advocating for the urgent necessity of statehood.WHEN:April 19, 20236:30 PM - 8:30 PMSchedule of Events:6:30 PM - 7:00 PM - Doors Open7:00 PM - 8:05 PM - Screening: Higher Power8:05 PM - 8:30 PM - Q&AMedia Access begins at 6:30 pm.WHERE:Landmark's E Street Cinema555 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20004WHO:Director: Dewey Ortiz, Jr.Producer: Rafi Aliya CrockettDC Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie,former DC Councilmember David Grosso,Cast:Queen Adesuyi, Color of ChangeLinda Mercado Greene, Anacostia OrganicsCorey Barnette, District Growers LLCNkechi Taifa, The Taifa GroupJamila Hogan, The Green Life Learning CenterJohn Che Larracuente, WGL Consulting LLCJason and Tahmika Aldrich, the Reset Wellness GroupCK Dunson, BouqéKia Jackson, W.O.M.M.A.N LLC. Consulting