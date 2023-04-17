Shed Squad in Glasgow, KY Teams Up with ShedHub in Catering to Accessory Building Needs of Locals

Shed Squad Logo

Shed Squad, a top retailer of sheds in south KY, joins with ShedHub, for buyers to digitally access sellers nearest them for their accessory structure needs.

The partnership between Shed Squad and ShedHub has gone a long way. It is a joy to team up with their new location in Glasgow, KY.” — Jeff H, ShedHub CEO

GLASGOW, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shed Squad, a leading dealer of sheds and other accessory buildings in Kentucky, has joined hands with ShedHub, a digital platform that connects shed dealers with local buyers. With this alliance, potential customers can browse through Shed Squad’s high-quality accessory buildings straight from their couch. Shed Squad offers stylish, aesthetic pre-made accessory buildings as well as an expansive selection of features for custom-built ones, which customers can access through ShedHub’s online portal.

Jeff Huxmann, CEO and co-founder of ShedHub, has this to say about the partnership, “Shed Squad overall has been with us from the very beginning and we are glad that their new locations join in to use ShedHub to market their products.”

Shed Squad offers up to a five-year warranty on all its prefabricated accessory buildings on sale, as well as on the customized ones. They have very friendly payment options such as rent-to-own, 90-day same-as-cash, and Backyard Finance, which allows for up to 15-years of long-term payment terms. They promise durability with their accessory buildings with their walls and door frames framed like a house by using double top plates. They are also known for their excellent insulation options that protect their structures from harsh weather and extreme temperature changes.

ShedHub commits to make the process of buying accessory structures convenient and quick for local buyers. With their partnership with Shed Squad in Glasgow, Kentucky, residents in the vicinity are given a vast and excellent selection for their accessory structure needs.

Browse through ShedHub.com for pre-fabricated and customized options available for you, and immediately get a quotation for your selection.

About Shed Squad

Shed Squad is a leading shed retailer that partners with Country Cabins, a top manufacturer of high-end, heavy-duty, affordable portable storage structures in the Midwest. They enable potential customers to design their own accessory structure through their 3D Design Studio, which allows them to even visualize the placement of the building on their property. Aside from the usual truck and trailer option, Shed Squad offers more delivery and installation methods than the average dealer. For an additional fee, they can set up the accessory building even in tight spaces using mules and cranes and even allow on-site construction for those who have pre-made structure installation concerns.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is the #1 digital platform to look for accessory buildings for sale nearest to the customer’s property. Interested buyers can browse and sort through thousands of options across the United States by using specific filters in their Advanced Shed Search tool, allowing them to find the right choice at the shortest amount of time from the convenience of their own homes.