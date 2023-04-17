State Loan and Investment Board Approved Two BRC Projects at April 6 Meeting

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) presented two Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan requests to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) at their meeting on April 6. A project submitted by the Town of Sundance was previously scheduled to go before the board at this time; however, they withdrew their application prior to the meeting.

BRC Projects Considered and Approved by SLIB:

Community Readiness Application

Campbell County requested a $2,669,450 Community Readiness grant to construct the sewer system build-out of 160 acres of the Pronghorn Industrial Complex.

Business Committed Application

The Casper/Natrona County Economic Development Joint Powers Board requested a $600,000 Business Committed grant to acquire a manufacturing plant to allow for Phoslock Environmental Technologies (PET) to relocate out of China with intentions of exporting Wyoming-made products within the United States and across the globe.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS READY COMMUNITY (BRC) GRANT PROGRAM

The Wyoming Business Council administers the BRC grant and loan program which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities. The WBC team thoroughly reviews and vets each application, conducts in-person or virtual site visits, and presents to a board subcommittee prior to making final recommendations to the full WBC Board of Directors.

The Business Council board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: Governor, Secretary of State, State Auditor, State Treasurer, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction.