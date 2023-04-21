Dr. Chen Demystifies Healthy Meal Preparation

Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes: Healthy Homemade Meals Made Easy
A clear and concise guide to a more accessible and healthier diet
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most complaints about recipe books are the overcomplicated food preparation and the inaccessibility of the ingredients used. Having taken this into account from her experiences with her numerous clients over the years, Dr. Yu-Shiaw Chen has perfected her easy-to-follow recipe book, Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes.
Practicing her profession as a nutritionist for more than two decades, she is cognizant that a balanced diet is the key to good nutrition, and nutrition is the foundation of our health and well-being. As they say, “You are what you eat.”
Apart from the colorful photos that enliven the recipe book, readers will also get to know the vibrant and mouth-watering Asian ingredients that can potentially be used in their next meal.
There are more than seventy meal ideas included in the recipe book. That offers readers a myriad of choices to choose from and explore. Some of the options are gluten-free, vegan, whole grain, and legume. Indeed, there’s something for everyone—all of which gives readers a full range of nutrients and enzymes.
This book by Dr. Yu-Shiaw Chen is a fruit of the many years of practicing her passion for educating people to embrace a healthy lifestyle and improve their health. Also, as an extension to this, she has developed a ten-week “Healthy Weight for Life” program. This garnered hundreds of remarkable healing stories, as well as her private counseling sessions.
She is also acclaimed locally and internationally for giving informative talks on helping people lose weight and reduce aches, pains, disorders, and dependency on drugs. Indeed, she is making waves by sharing the importance of nutrition and its impact on people’s health and well-being.
Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes, an indispensable tool for healthy living, is available for purchase at Dr. Yu-Shiaw Chen’s website at www.linutrition.com. Buy a copy now!
