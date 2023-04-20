Veteran Nutritionist Shares Easy-To-Follow Recipes in New Book

Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes: Healthy Homemade Meals Made Easy
All her years of experience summarized in a comprehensive recipe book
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One need not break the bank to have access to a healthy, well-balanced diet. Dr. Yu-Shiaw Chen provides options and solutions in her new book Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes.
After earning a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City, she then worked as a research scientist at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Brookhaven National Laboratories, Stony Brook University, and biotechnology companies for a total of twenty years. Subsequently, she got employed as a pharmaceutical consultant. Here, the importance of nutrition and its impact on people’s health and well-being became more evident to her. With this in mind, and after doing her research and study, she decided to embark on a related career as a nutrition counselor and educator. Now, twenty-eight years have passed since she started helping people lose weight and reduce aches, pains, disorders, and even dependency on drugs.
Dr. Chen has also developed a ten-week “Healthy Weight for Life” program, wherein hundreds of people have already taken and noticeably benefitted from better health. From these ten-week programs and private counseling sessions, she has now accumulated countless remarkable healing stories f rom the participants.
Through word of mouth and referrals, Dr. Chen has gotten invitations to give her presentations at various organizations locally and internationally. Many people embraced a healthy lifestyle and improved their health after listening to her informative, inspiring, and enlightening lectures.
To encapsulate her teaching, counseling, and speaking experience over the years, coupled with testimonials of healing from her clients, Dr. Chen published her book Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes. Currently, her Healthy Weight for Life program is also available online as a live Webinar class.
Readers have appreciated how her recipes are so easy to follow. She also incorporated her tried and tested meal management in the more than seventy meals to choose from. Get a hold of your own copy of Dr. Yu-Shiaw Chen’s books available on the author’s website at www.linutrition.com, and start your journey to a balanced diet.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
