33 Capital Management Names Derek Wallis as Its New COO

Brings Invaluable Financial Expertise to the Firm's Management Team

GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 33 Capital Management, a leading investment management firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek Wallis, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

With over 20 years of experience in the asset management industry, Derek brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to 33 Capital Management. In this new role, Derek will oversee the firm's operational strategy, technology infrastructure, and financial reporting, while working closely with the executive team to drive growth and achieve the company's goals.

Prior to joining 33 Capital Management, Derek worked at Marlowe Partners, an investment fund he founded in 2013 alongside executives from Soros and Appaloosa. Prior to Marlowe, Derek spent twelve years at Soros in a variety of roles. Born and raised in New Zealand, he received a B.A. and a Masters from Auckland University. Derek has been an active supporter of US military families with an established mentoring program for veterans and hosts an annual fundraiser at the Intrepid Museum.

“We are thrilled to welcome Derek to our team as our new COO," said Abbas Zuaiter, CIO and Chairman of 33 Capital management. "As the firm continues to grow and evolve, Derek will be an instrumental leader in shaping its future success.”

About 33 Capital Management

33 Capital Management is a wealth management firm that serves as a trusted steward to compound and transition wealth over multiple economic cycles and across generations. For more information, contact:

33 Capital Management

71 Arch Street

Greenwich, CT 06830