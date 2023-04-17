Former Hollywood Stuntwoman Diane Peterson to Speak at Rotary Club of Pacific Palisades Event April 18

Diane Peterson enhanced cover

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rotary Club of Pacific Palisades will host former stuntwoman Diane Peterson, a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist affiliated with the Malibu office of Coldwell Banker Realty, for a speaking engagement about her book, “Hollywood Stuntwoman,” on Tuesday, April 18 at 12:30 p.m. The event will be held at Modo Mio Cucina Rustica, located at 15200 Sunset Blvd., suite 106, in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 12:15 p.m. Tickets are $30 at the door and include lunch.

Peterson has been in over 200 movies and television shows including “Titanic,” “Laundromat,” “Green Hornet,” “Out for Justice,” “Marked for Death,” “Robocop II,” “Airplane” and many others. She has film credits for doubling Sharon Stone, Jessica Lange, Faye Dunaway, Diane Keaton, Heather Locklear, Heather Thomas, Farrah Fawcett, Michele Pfeiffer, Kate Capshaw and hundreds of other actresses.

Released on March 14, 2023, “Hollywood Stuntwoman” focuses on the amazing world of action stunts, adventure, joy, heartbreak, injury, death and Peterson’s uncanny desire to overcome her fears and follow her dreams. To order the book from Barnes and Noble, click here.

Raised in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, Diane was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017. She graduated from the University of Miami, where she was crowned Homecoming Queen. After a brief stint as a Playboy Bunny in New Jersey and London, Diane started her acting career in New York City. However, while working on the set of Kojak, a television series starring Telly Savalas, she discovered her passion for stunt work.

Diane was the first woman to be inducted into the East Coast Stuntmen's Association and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dream. She quickly gained recognition in the industry, and her career skyrocketed. Diane served as the President of the Stuntwomen's Association Inc. for seven years and received a Stunt Award for Best Fight Sequence in the film Bachelor Party and a Television Movie Award for Best Stunt Coordinating of Killer in the Mirror.

Her journey in the world of action stunts has been filled with adventure, joy, heartbreak, and overcoming her fears. Diane hopes to inspire others to pursue their dreams and live their best lives.