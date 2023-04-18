Unveiling Brandon Blvd's New Project 'Son of David: A Tale of Righteousness'

A must-listen for anyone interested in exploring the concept of righteousness and its role in shaping our values and actions.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Brandon Blvd's new project, "Son of David: A Tale of Righteousness," has been released on all streaming platforms as of 4/5/2023. This project is a culmination of his work since 2017 and explores the concept of righteousness, its meaning, and its relevance in today's world."Son of David: A Tale of Righteousness" is the result of a project that began in 2017. Brandon Blvd prayed before writing each song, aiming to be genuine, transparent, and intentional with every word. This project resulted from a slow and careful process, with countless revisions and scrapped songs leading up to the final version. Working alongside the executive producer, LJ1S, who produced most of the album and engineered every record, the goal was to create a classic album that would stand the test of time. With the project now completed, the artist is confident they have achieved just that. "Son of David: A Tale of Righteousness" is a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved in its creation.Brandon Blvd's previous EP, "Safer At Home," reflected the anxious and uncertain times that defined the early days of the pandemic. Through this project, Brandon captured the overwhelming feelings of paranoia and fear that many of us experienced and managed to create a space for positivity and hope. The EP provided a much-needed escape for listeners, reminding them there is always a silver lining in every situation. With his unique approach to music and storytelling, Brandon Blvd continues to inspire and uplift his fans with every new project he releases.Brandon Blvd's latest album, "Son of David: A Tale of Righteousness," is a personal and heartfelt tribute to his father. The album's inspiration is rooted in Brandon's admiration for his father's unwavering mannerisms, despite the circumstances he faced. One of the songs on the album, "David Crockett," is dedicated to his father and serves as a homage to the lessons he learned from him. The album's overarching theme is centered around the concept of righteousness and how despite our best efforts, we may still fall short. The title "Son of David" refers to Jesus Christ, often referred to as the Son of David in the Bible. Brandon acknowledges that he can only strive to be like his father, who lived unapologetically and pursued his passions, despite his flaws and imperfections.Sadly, Brandon's father unexpectedly passed away in December last year, adding more significance and personal meaning to the album's inspiration.Brandon Blvd aims to inspire and encourage individuals to persevere in the face of adversity. As a musician, Brandon has always been drawn to the stories of the socially awkward, marginalized, and downtrodden, and he believes that these are the stories that can truly empower and fuel cultures and societies.With "Son of David: A Tale of Righteousness," Brandon seeks to explore the concept of righteousness and what it means in today's world. Through his music, he reminds listeners that staying true to oneself and being authentic is a key aspect of righteousness. He also emphasizes the importance of perseverance, urging individuals to keep going and remain hungry in pursuing their dreams.According to Brandon, righteousness is not about trying to be like someone else but rather about embracing one's unique identity and using it to positively impact the world. He believes that every individual has the potential to be righteous in their own way and that by staying true to themselves and their values, they can make a difference in their communities and beyond.In his own words, Brandon's message is simple: "Be Righteous. Righteousness is found in your authenticity. You can never be as righteous as the Son of David, you can only be the “Son of David” (David Crockett), but that, in itself, is righteous.”"Son of David: A Tale of Righteousness" is now available across major streaming platforms, including Spotify . Learn more about Brandon Blvd and his music by following his Instagram About Brandon BlvdMeet Brandon Love Jackson, better known as Brandon Blvd, an accomplished American Hip-Hop artist from Memphis, Tennessee. Aside from his successful music career, Brandon is also the Founder of "Stay Hungry," a thriving clothing collective and brand.Brandon started his career at the age of 8 with a passion for music. He found inspiration in watching other hip hop artists control crowds, influencing and persuading individuals through their songs and voice. Despite his physical limitations as a stocky, asthmatic, socially awkward, and legally blind kid from Memphis, he found immense power in writing and performing music.Every day, Brandon honed his skills, taking inspiration from his grandmother's wise words that he had a gift, and if he didn't use it, God would give that gift to someone else. As a result, he has become a rising star in the music industry with a unique style and message that resonates with fans all over the world.Brandon inspires many through his artistry and entrepreneurial spirit; his story serves as a reminder that anyone can achieve greatness with dedication and hard work.