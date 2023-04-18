Florida Foot and Ankle Specialists Introduce a Revolutionary Non-Invasive Regenerative Treatment (EPAT)

EPAT treatment is beneficial for those suffering from foot and heel pain post-injury or surgery, scar tissue disorders, myofascial trigger points pain, inflammation, neuropathy, and neuromas.”
— Dr. Jason Spector, DPM, MS, AACFAS, at Florida Foot and Ankle Specialists
BRADENTON, FL, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Foot and Ankle Specialists are proud to announce the availability of a non-invasive Regenerative Medicine Treatment, Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Technology (EPAT) also known as “shockwave” therapy. This revolutionary procedure is suitable for treating foot and heel pain after injury or surgery; disorders of tendons insertions; and other orthopedic conditions.
This treatment requires no anesthesia, and it can be done at a doctor’s office without interruption of normal activity. Extracorporeal pulse activation technology (EPAT) shock wave therapy has been used clinically to effectively treat urinary stones for nearly 30 years. This technology is a revolutionary advancement in the field of urology that has been used for over two decades (Mittermayr et al., 2012).
Now, EPAT is revolutionizing the field of orthopedics as well. The procedure involves coupling gel being applied to the treatment area, followed by pressure waves being released from an applicator that is moved in a circular motion over the region. The benefits of this procedure include: no need for anesthesia or invasive surgery; no risk of infection; no scarring; no downtime required after treatment; and promotes healing for patients with acute/chronic musculoskeletal pain or disorders of tendon insertions.
According to Dr. Jason Spector, DPM, MS, AACFAS, at Florida Foot and Ankle Specialists, EPAT treatment is beneficial for those suffering from foot and heel pain post-injury or surgery, scar tissue disorders, myofascial trigger points pain, inflammation, neuropathy, and neuromas. Dr. Spector, a practicing Bradenton podiatrist in FL reports that this treatment is used for the purpose of helping to increase tissue metabolism, circulation, breaks up scar tissue, and releases growth factors, resulting in improved pain reduction and functionality.
However, it’s important to note that there are certain cases where EPAT should be delayed. Pregnant women should wait four months after giving birth before receiving EPAT treatment.
Other conditions such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), malignancies, or those taking blood thinners, may affect eligibility for EPAT procedures.
Those suffering from the ailments outlined above, who are interested in exploring this innovative, cutting-edge technology should speak to a specialist providing Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Technology (EPAT) services.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Brian Vastola
MRB Marketing - SEO and Digital Marketing
+ +1 954-716-0603
email us here