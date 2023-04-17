5-year-old Atlanta Actress Turns Viral Instagram Fame Into Fundraising
Charlotte Tucker Used Her Positive Platform to Send a Child With Cancer to Disney WorldATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- More and more people turning to social media for a laugh or escape are finding 5-year-old Charlotte Tucker. The spunky child actress and philanthropist from Atlanta who dishes inspirational quotes and motivation in her own unique, adorable and entertaining way has turned her viral posts into thousands of dollars raised to aid families utilizing the services of Childhood Cancer Society.
Even A-list actor Will Smith shared one of Charlotte’s uplifting messages in a story to his almost 63 million Instagram followers. Once Charlotte’s big baby blue eyes and straight-talk attitude started capturing hearts and followers at a viral rate, her family realized how to roll the newfound fame forward. They began selling T-shirts, and Charlotte created personal greetings on the celebrity video greeting app Cameo, with enough raised in just one month to send a family with a child fighting cancer to Disney World through the Adventure Ted Wish Grant program.
Childhood Cancer Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping pediatric cancer families financially and emotionally. Adventure Ted is the superhero spokes-bear of the organization who helps to spread positivity through exciting journeys.
“This organization was special to us as it grants wishes and brings positivity to kids at a time in their lives that may not be sunny, which is what Charlotte does on her Instagram, so it was the perfect fit,” said Charlotte’s mother, Abbey Tucker. “She is so excited knowing she is going to help a kid get a special wish.”
Charlotte, who started acting at age 4 when she landed the role of Lily in the Nickelodeon live-action holiday special “A Loud House Christmas,” skyrocketed to 1.5 million followers on Instagram, with her top reel having over 224 million views and 4.6 million likes. She also can be seen on an episode of “FOUND” coming to NBC this fall.
“She loved the camera from the first day she stepped foot on set,” Abbey Tucker said. “Charlotte lights up a room the moment she steps in and will become anyone's best friend. She is so outgoing, full of curiosity and makes us laugh daily. She is constantly trying to keep up with her big sisters. She really is the positive sunshine that is shown on her Instagram.”
