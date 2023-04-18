NCRI-US Welcomes Bipartisan Congressional Efforts to Call On the EU to Designate the IRGC as Terrorist

The NCRI-US has published over 30 books and reports as contribution to exposing Iranian regime’s nuclear, missile, and terrorism agenda, April 2023.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) welcomes congressional efforts to urge the European Union to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

The congressional efforts calling for the terrorist designation of the IRGC included House and Senate letters and several congressional legislations. A letter on April 10, 2023, signed by a bipartisan group of more than 130 U.S. House of Representatives members, addressed Josep Borrell, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, urging the EU to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

The letter, expressing its utter concerns regarding the EU’s decision not to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, noted, "For decades, the IRGC has freely and openly carried out plots targeting citizens in countries across the EU. A recent study by the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point showed that in the last five years, Iran has instigated at least 33 plots to surveil, abduct, or assassinate citizens in Europe.”

Among the most recent cases of the IRGC’s assassination plots in Europe, the letters underscored, "Last year, an Iranian diplomat was convicted on terrorism charges in Belgium for his role in a 2018 plot against a gathering in Paris.” The aforementioned Iranian diplomat Assadolah Assadi is indeed an operative of the IRGC, specialized in bombmaking for years had used the cover of a diplomat, and the privileges which came with it, to advance the IRGC’s terrorism agenda in Iraq and later in Europe.

The Iranian regime plotted to explode a massive bomb at the annual Free Iran World Summit in 2018, where the NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi was the keynote speaker, and tens of thousands of the MEK’s activists and supporters attended. The plot, however, was neutralized, and Assadi and three of his culprits were arrested and are currently spending their sentence in prison in Belgium.

Additionally, two individuals operating for the Iranian regime’s security organs were arrested in the United States in August 2018, convicted, and sentenced to prison terms for surveilling and gathering assassination target data on two US-based officials of the NCRI.

The letter’s signatories, many of whom also co-sponsored the House resolution H.Res.100, “Expressing support for the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran and condemning violations of human rights and state-sponsored terrorism by the Iranian Government.”

Also on March 22, 2023, U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, led 11 other senate colleagues in a letter to European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell encouraging the EU to designate the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization.

In May 2019, the NCRI-US published a book entitled “Iran’s Emissaries of Terror: How Mullahs’ Embassies Run the Network of Espionage and Murder,” which explains the extent to which Tehran’s embassies and diplomats are at the core of both the planning and execution of international terrorism targeting Iranian dissidents, as well as central to Tehran’s direct and proxy terrorism against other countries.

Since 2014, the NCRI-US, as a part of its multi-faceted campaign to make a case for the imperative of designation of the IRGC as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), has held press conferences and has published a series of books to expose different aspects of the IRGC and Quds Force’s malign conduct. These books include:

• IRAN: IRGC, the Machinery of Terrorism: Why Tehran Wants the IRGC Off the U.S. Terror List, March 2022

• IRAN: Exposing the Latest Terrorist Game Plan of the IRGC-Quds Force: Formation of Proxy Naval Units, February 2022

• IRGC’s Rising Drone Threat: A Desperate Regime’s Ploy to Project Power, Incite War, December 2021

• IRAN: The Imperative to Reimpose UN Sanctions, August 2020

• Iran’s Emissaries of Terror: How mullahs’ embassies run the Network of Espionage and Murder, June 2019

• Iran Doubles Down on Terror and Turmoil, November 2018

• Iran’s Ballistic Buildup: The March Toward Nuclear-Capable Missiles, May 2018

• Iran: Cyber Repression, How the IRGC Uses Cyberwarfare to Preserve the Theocracy, February 2018

• Iran’s Nuclear Core: Uninspected Military Sites, Vital to the Nuclear Weapons Program, October 2017

• Terrorist Training Camps in Iran: How Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Trains Foreign Fighters to Export Terrorism, June 2017

• The Rise of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ Financial Empire: How the Supreme Leader and the IRGC Rob the People to Fund International Terror, March 2017

• How Iran Fuels Syria War: Details of the IRGC Command HQ and Key Officers in Syria, November 2016

• IRAN: A Writ of Deception and Cover-up: Iranian Regime’s Secret Committee Hid Military Dimensions of its Nuclear Program, February 2016

• How Iran Regime Cheated the World; Tehran’s Systematic Efforts to Cover Up Its Nuclear Weapons Program, June 2014

A more detailed list is provided here: https://www.ncrius.org/publications/books.html.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic opposition coalition founded in 1981 in Tehran as the alternative to the clerical regime. It would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect, Maryam Rajavi, based on her Ten-Point Plan, once the theocracy is ousted. The provisional government’s primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months after the regime's fall and to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, is the principal member of the NCRI.

