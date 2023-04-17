What we learned from URI football’s Blue-White game

URI football holds its annual intrasquad scrimmage

Coach Jim Fleming says the team has been together for awhile now, and learns quickly

QB Kasim Hill is playing in his seventh season, thanks to a waiver

The offense won, 31-27.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Two plays.

That’s the sort of fine margin the University of Rhode Island is chasing as it gears up for the 2023 football season.

The success or disappointment of an entire campaign boiled down to that pair of key moments last year. A failed 2-point conversion at William & Mary and the inability to make one last defensive stop at New Hampshire separated the Rams from a long-awaited FCS playoff berth and some bitter glances from the outside in late November.

URI hosted its Blue-White game on Saturday morning at Meade Stadium, and the goal entering the preseason was clear. The Rams need to convert a 7-4 finish into something better — 9-2 would have brought home a Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title last fall. The pursuit of the next edition begins when Stony Brook visits in early September.

More:Bryant names Lynne-Ann Kokoski to succeed Mary Burke as women's basketball coach

“It just grinds your gears,” URI receiver Kahtero Summers said. “Sometimes you lose sleep at night just thinking about it. You’re just right there — one play away.

“Last season we were two plays away — two different games, one play each game. We just don’t want that feeling again.”

URI flashed its roster depth during this 90-minute scrimmage, a 31-27 victory for the offense. Starting quarterback Kasim Hill, linebacker Christian Arrington, defensive lineman Westley Neal Jr. and multiple other projected starters were held out. The time for the Rams to really prove something — to themselves or future opponents — will come at a later date.

More:Top recruit Garwey Dual re-commits to Providence basketball, despite Ed Cooley's departure

“The kids have been together for a while,” URI coach Jim Fleming said. “They know our program. They know how we operate. They know what to do. As a result of that, we learn a little bit faster.”

Hill received an offseason waiver from the NCAA for a seventh year of eligibility — he'll finish a second undergraduate degree in psychology after completing his first in communications. Kennique Bonner-Steward filled in adequately under center, going 13-for-23 and hitting on a 48-yard touchdown pass to John Erby. Summers hauled in a 72-yard scoring strike from redshirt freshman Trevor Nored.

“You’ve got a lot of the young guys getting more reps than they probably did last fall or their first spring,” Hill said. “You just want to see everybody go out there and compete.”

Summers could step into the No. 1 receiver role in place of graduated all-CAA selection Ed Lee. Former Classical standout Marquis Buchanan also saw significant playing time in this one. Iowa State transfer Deon Silas, West Chester transfer Ja’Den McKenzie and redshirt freshman Jaden Griffin all joined former North Kingstown star Gabe Sloat in a backfield committee. Marques DeShields graduated after piling up 1,207 yards on the ground last season. URI could make nips and tucks in other position groups, but the majority of its depth chart is already somewhat firm.

“We held out some guys who were a little banged up," Fleming said. "We held three starting offensive linemen and our quarterback. How many reps do you need?”

Bonner-Steward and Nored each threw an interception to Bishop Hendricken alum Seun Filaoye and Columbia transfer Jordan Colbert, respectively. The Rams didn’t fumble or miss any kicks as redshirt freshman Dylan Shank was perfect on extra points and field goals. It’s worth noting whether or not URI was acceptably buttoned up in those areas — they could wind up the difference between history or otherwise long after this warm spring weather fades and the winter cold approaches.

“We’re just nose to the grindstone,” Summers said. “We know we’ve got to make that extra step, so that means everybody’s got to sacrifice something. We’ve got to come out here and give our best every time.”

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On Twitter: @BillKoch25