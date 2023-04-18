The Reading Glass Magazine Features “Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes” by Dr. Yu-Shiaw Chen

With the theme, “Spring to Life! Bringing Forth Little New Buds of Hope,” the issue provides a platform for titles that champion hope in the enrichment and upliftment of all facets of life, including health and well-being—an edition that delights in having Dr. Chen who advocates for sustainable nutrition.
“Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes” is an all-encompassing recipe book that explores a wide range of homemade, whole food, vegan meals, and raw food recipes, encapsulating a full range of nutrients and enzymes for a healthy, balanced diet. A Taiwanese national, Dr. Chen introduces colorful and delicious Asian ingredients such as bitter melon, gai-lan (Chinese broccoli), lotus root, okra, shiitake mushrooms, water spinach, and wood ear.
With more than seventy meal prep concepts, Dr. Chen gives everyone every option there is: gluten-free, legume, vegan, and whole grain. “The author’s book not only focuses on ingredients and preparation; it also offers valuable insights into what foods will benefit people the most for what health conditions they may have or what healthy living goals they want to achieve,” writes Nicole Yurcaba of the US Review of Books.
Dr. Chen has a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and has worked as a research scientist for twenty years. Her exposure as a pharmaceutical consultant led her to a career as a nutrition counselor and educator. Combining her teaching, counseling, and speaking experience with testimonials of healing from clients, Dr. Chen has published numerous titles that spring to life a sound lifestyle.
Alongside “Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes” in The Reading Glass Magazine’s Health, Diet & Lifestyle category is Dr. Chen’s other nutrition book, “Healthy Eating, Wholesome Living.” And aside from the London edition of the magazine, “Plant-Based Whole Food Recipes” is also featured in The Reading Glass Books Catalog to be showcased in the 2023 Los Angeles Festival of Books. A nutritional staple, get a copy of Dr. Yu-Shiaw Chen’s books available on the author’s website at www.linutrition.com.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.