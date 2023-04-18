ShipMonk Continues European Expansion: New Fulfillment Center Launches in Czech Republic

With 12 worldwide locations, now including the United Kingdom and Czech Republic, ShipMonk makes fulfillment fast and accurate for ecommerce brands on the rise.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ShipMonk expands its international footprint of fulfillment centers with another facility in Europe! Located along the Czech-German border, the new Cheb-based fulfillment center is the 12th location in ShipMonk’s global network, and second stronghold in Europe, following the recent opening of ShipMonk United Kingdom. The new fulfillment center brings with it increased options for ShipMonk’s ecommerce clients and their growing brands.
ShipMonk’s prime location at Podhradská 2872/11a 35002 Cheb, Czech Republic provides DTC brands with high-growth ambitions easier access to a market of 750 million prospective customers across the European Union.
DTC BRAND BENEFITS
ShipMonk's European fulfillment center, based in the Czech Republic city of Cheb, gives ecommerce brands a foothold in continental Europe. At a glance, ShipMonk’s European fulfillment centers:
• Allow international brands domestic-like shipping rates and 2 - 5 day domestic delivery times, which lead to increased conversion rates and a superior customer experience.
• Eliminate time-consuming customs clearances while providing exceptional margin savings and rapid shipping windows.
• Offer expanded access to continental Europe, thus widening customer bases and the chance to penetrate new markets.
By United States standards, an economy package shipped from North America to Europe can commonly cost as much as 2-Day shipping in the US, which gravely affects profitability and customer conversion. ShipMonk Europe opens the door for DTC brands to affordably sell within Europe by offering the same best-in-class logistics services ShipMonk is known for with reduced shipping rates and faster delivery times that compete with domestic companies across the continent.
ShipMonk Europe's Cheb fulfillment center furthers this advantage, which in turn provides ShipMonk’s ecommerce clients a chance to expand the reach of their products, test new markets, and grow their DTC brands without compromising on logistics service level or breaking their budgets.
GROWING GLOBAL
ShipMonk Europe provides direct access to a continent of new customers. Three of the world’s top eight ecommerce markets are located in Europe, including Germany (which the new Czech Republic fulfillment center borders), France, and the UK where ShipMonk already has an established European presence. Respectively, those three ecommerce markets alone represent $148 billion, $96 billion, and $143 billion. Studies show that the region's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase to approximately $1.5 trillion by 2026.
By leveraging advanced logistics services through ShipMonk’s European facilities, ecommerce brands will be able to reduce transit times significantly, leading to increased customer satisfaction and repeat orders. While the current average transit time from the US to a European buyer is 15 calendar days, shipping carriers servicing ShipMonk’s Czech Republic fulfillment center reach all of continental Europe in 2 - 5 business days. Ecommerce brands can also put the days of expensive transatlantic parcel costs to rest by reducing shipping costs by 45% or more.
Growth within the US is only part of the bigger selling equation for ecommerce businesses intent on industry domination. ShipMonk offers world-class fulfillment and logistics solutions across the globe, and the newly-expanded European facility allows ecommerce businesses to "stress less and grow more.”
ABOUT SHIPMONK
From its inception in 2014, ShipMonk has operated with a singular guiding principle: to help the fastest growing DTC brands scale by offering technology-driven fulfillment solutions that enable entrepreneurs to devote more time to the things that matter most in their businesses. ShipMonk’s 75+ integrations, best-in-class 3PL fulfillment software, and 10+ facilities provide ecommerce companies the infrastructure they need to expand successfully. Leverage ShipMonk’s logistics expertise to see why Inc. 5000 has ranked the 3PL as one of America’s fastest-growing businesses for the last five years.
Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, ShipMonk has more than 2,000 employees across facilities in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Pittston, PA, Los Angeles, CA, Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, Bay Shore, NY, Las Vegas, NV, Dayton, NJ, Louisville, KY, Ontario, Canada, Tecate, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Cheb, Czech Republic.
