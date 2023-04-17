Groundbreaking New Algorithm Launched To Pioneer First-Ever Global DJ Chart Based On 100% Real Data

At the heart of CLIMAX’s revolutionary approach is a new algorithm that combines social media metrics, Beatstats scores, and streaming figures from across the board to provide a comprehensive and accurate ranking of the worlds most influential DJs. All the data used for CLIMAX’s groundbreaking algorithm was sourced from the main electronic music DSP’s and social media platforms including: Instagram, 1001 Tracklists, Spotify, Soundcloud, TikTok, Beatstats Score, and more.
CLIMAX Top 100 2023 chart was analyzed from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022.
***
“Climax represents a new era in the music industry. Our unique algorithm, which uses 100% real data to generate the most accurate and comprehensive ranking of the world's most influential DJs, is the first of its kind. We're breaking new ground in how we measure the success and impact of DJs on the global music scale. We're thrilled to see how the music industry is embracing Climax and its innovative approach to ranking DJs based on real data. We've received overwhelmingly positive feedback from DJs ranked within the top 100, who have expressed their enthusiasm for a chart that truly reflects the significance they have on the global music scene. With Climax, we're dedicated to celebrating the incredible talent and creativity of the world's top 100 DJs, and we're excited to see the impact that this will have in the music industry." --- CLIMAX TEAM
"As a DJ, it's important for me to know that my rankings are based on objective and real data. It's great to see how the Climax technology is now able to provide such an accurate reflection of the global music scene. Being part of the Climax Top 100 global chart is truly an honor for me as a DJ."
--- HUGEL
***
ABOUT CLIMAX -- Climax is leading the charge in a music industry revolution with its cutting-edge algorithm designed to measure the true success and impact of the world's top 100 DJs on a global scale. Utilizing 100% real data, Climax generates the most accurate and comprehensive rankings of the most influential artists, representing a new era in the music industry. Widely praised by top artists and industry insiders, Climax's innovative approach takes a revolutionary step forward in measuring the impact of DJs. With the introduction of Climax, the music industry can expect a more objective and comprehensive ranking approach, celebrating the exceptional talent and creativity of the world's top performers. This platform has completely transformed the way success and impact are measured in the music industry. The unique approach of Climax and its methodology have been widely praised by top artists and industry insiders. With its revolutionary algorithm, Climax provides the most accurate and comprehensive ranking of the world's top 100 DJs. The platform represents a new era in the music industry, breaking new ground in how the influence and impact of DJs are measured on a global scale. Hailed as a game-changer for the industry, the launch of Climax marks a pivotal moment in music history, providing a more objective and comprehensive approach to ranking DJs and celebrating the incredible talent and creativity of the world's top performers.
Danielle Blechman
GET IN LLC
danielle@getinpr.com
You just read:
Groundbreaking New Algorithm Launched To Pioneer First-Ever Global DJ Chart Based On 100% Real Data
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.