ME Platform Launches MPOW Token Presale with Innovative LiquidityFirst Ecosystem

When you see an opportunity, you should be prepared to seize it without hesitation.”
— Thomas Edison
VELDEN, AUSTRIA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Maker Empower (ME) Platform?
Maker Empower Platform (ME Platform) is Blockchain AI Marketing Ecosystem that unites publishers and users with different types of content creators such as video creators, game developers, bloggers, podcasters, writers, musicians and even film makers.
LiquidityFirst Explained
Usually, tokens try to address liquidity issues last, but the ME Platform solves liquidity first, so that the value of the token does not depend on whether an influencer has posted anything about the token. Also, the token will always have a guaranteed floor price.
75% of all $MPOW tokens are locked and are unlocked only when a new investor comes to the platform. The investors' money goes into the liquidity pool.
Only 9% of the tokens will be sold in the Presale phase that just began.
With this approach, the liquidity pool constantly grows. It guarantees stability and protection against draining the pool.
The video below explains LiquidityFirst Ecosystem in detail.
Future Plans
Q2 2023
The presale website is launched and the MPOW Token contract deployment and audit are done.
We are now launching our Marketing campaign and our development team is working on Maker Empower (ME) Platform Alpha Release.
Q3 2023
MPOW Token will be listed on major Decentralised and Centralised Exchanges, as well as on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap. Official ME Platform website will be launched where first partnership deals will happen.
Our development team will release the ME Platform Beta version.
Q4 2023
In the fourth quarter of this year, we will launch the ME Platform and the next is ME Platform Scaling up. We will sign many partnership contracts with established publishers, experienced game developers and popular Influencers.
2024
ME Platform Scaling up continues and we are releasing new services such as Watch To Earn Movie and Shows Streaming service.
What problems does the ME Platform solve, why does it exist?
“We believe that when someone forces you to do something, he needs to pay you.”
In traditional media, users are bombarded with annoying ads. The majority of the profit goes to the media, and a small portion goes to the content maker. Take any Social Media or Mainstream Media for example. They don't care about content creators, and users are just a number for them. If the media doesn’t have users, it won’t exist. Our solution empowers the content makers, and gives back a fair share to the users. In the upcoming era of AI labor replacement, we decide to work in favor of the people and just use the AI as a tool. Imagine every time you are using the internet, or playing a game, or watching a video, you get paid. We call this Have Fun and Earn. We have 15+ years of experience in the web publishing industry, working on leading entertainment and news media. That’s why we know every aspect of it.
Maker Empower Ecosystem is a bridge between Web2 users and Web3 world.
Maker Empower Platform offers solutions for publishers, game developers, video creators, bloggers, podcasters, marketing professionals and users.
Maker Empower Platform consists of 6 main solutions:
FOR CONTENT CREATORS
- Content distribution network
- Content monetization solution
FOR PUBLISHERS
- Embeddable Web3 cross-platform games
- Embeddable engaging digital media content
FOR GAME DEVELOPERS
- Game distribution network
- Game monetization solution
FOR MARKETING SPECIALISTS
- White label Web3 Gaming Platform
- White label Media Website
FOR ADVERTISERS
- First Blockchain AI Powered AD Platform with most advanced targeting.
FOR USERS
- Have Fun and Earn
MPOW Tokenomis and Distribution
Unlocked:
Up to 9% of tokens (900 mil) will be sold in the presale to raise funds to launch the project.
Up to 5% of tokens (450 mil) will be given in rewards to early purchasers of MPOW
11% of tokens (1.1bn) will be reserved for exchange liquidity.
Any remaining tokens will be added to a 76.5% token lock.
Locked:
75% of tokens will be locked. The locked tokens are released into circulation ONLY when somebody buys ads and puts money into Liquidity Pool.
