Equinor begins production from Bauge satellite project at Njord oil and gas field in the Norwegian Sea

LONDON, UK, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equinor, the Norwegian energy company, has announced the start of production from Bauge, a new satellite project at the Njord oil and gas field in the Norwegian Sea. The project was delayed for over a year but started production on April 8. The Bauge project has a production target of 50 million barrels of mostly recoverable oil and is one of two satellite development projects designed to feed into the recently-upgraded Njord facilities.
The Njord field is expected to produce for another 20 years, and Equinor aims to produce another 250 million barrels of oil equivalent over the lifetime of the field. Oil produced at Njord is transported by pipeline to the Njord Bravo floating storage and offloading ship and then by tankers to the market. Gas output, with a capacity of some 6.5 million cubic meters per day, is exported through a 40-kilometer pipeline connected to the Asgard transportation system and from there to the onshore Karsto processing terminal.
Equinor resumed production at the Njord oil and gas field at the end of 2022 after a six-year hiatus while upgrade work was carried out. The upgrade was initially expected to be completed two years ago but proved more challenging than expected due in part to the pandemic.
The Njord platform and floating storage and offloading vessel have also been prepared to receive production from two new subsea fields, Bauge and Fenja, which hold a total of 110 million barrels of recoverable resources. Equinor is the operator of Njord with a 27.5% stake. Its partners are Germany's Wintershall Dea (50%) and Neptune Energy (22.5%).
German BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea, with the remainder owned by a group of Russian investors, including Mikhail Fridman.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.