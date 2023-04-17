Revco Solutions Named Best Places to Work in Collections for 2022

DURHAM, NC, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Revco Solutions, Inc. has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Collections for 2022 by Best Companies Group. An annual program created to recognize and honor the best employers in the collections industry, Revco Solutions was named one of the top 15 companies in the Large Companies category (150 employees or more). This survey and award program is designed to celebrate excellence among call center work environments in customer care, collections, and outsourcing.
Companies from across the U.S. entered the rigorous two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Collections. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of a randomly selected grouping of employees surveyed anonymously to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. This is the second year in a row that Revco Solutions has received this honor, and our ranking continues to improve.
"Our ability to serve our clients is directly related to the quality of employees we attract by being a top place to work in the industry,” shared Mark Schabel, CEO of Revco Solutions. He continued, “Revco attracts the very best talent, which in turn creates outstanding service for our healthcare partners and in return, the best financial outcome for our clients. We would like to thank our Revco family for making this a great place to work.”
About Revco Solutions
Revco Solutions, Inc. brings over 75 years of healthcare revenue cycle experience, utilizing the latest omni-channel patient communications and innovative business intelligence tools. With solutions scalable to our clients’ unique needs, we provide an industry-leading secure, compliant, and patient-friendly framework, powered by our service-oriented staff. Revco Solutions manages billions in placements annually from hundreds of physician practices, hospitals, and health systems, including several of the country's top ten largest non-profit systems. To learn more, visit www.RevcoSolutions.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.