3G expands integrated transportation management & shipping software suite for changing shipping environment

3Gtms and Pacejet unify under single 3G brand with expanded suite to help customers execute, connect, and plan for every over-the-road shipment
COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 3G, the leading provider of transportation management and shipping software, announces unified and expanded product suite on the heels of its highest-performing year yet. Now serving nearly 1,000 customers who manage $4 billion in shipments through its software, 3G has experienced its fourth consecutive quarter of record growth.
With the turbulent economy pushing businesses to cut over-the-road transportation costs while maintaining service quality, the 3G Transportation Management & Shipping Software suite has expanded its range of logistics solutions. Users are embracing major upgrades in areas such as parcel execution, spot market truckload, and partner integrations, as the keys to greater automation through a smaller number of tools. By combining functionality typically offered in separate TMS and shipping software applications, 3G's suite allows manufacturers, distributors, 3PLs, and freight brokers to opt for more automation in all over-the-road shipping processes, from highly optimized truckload to high-efficiency packing & shipping.
The expanded 3G Transportation Management & Shipping Software suite is filling a void for businesses prioritizing the exceptional shipping experiences critical to customer relationships and revenue streams. More customers are seeking flawless shipping execution while looking to provide differentiated value in the form of customized delivery, more carrier & mode choices, digitized workflows, and cost reductions. 3Gs broad suite is uniquely suited for rapid, iterative introduction of new workflows, services, and automation in rapidly changing markets.
3G’s customers agree, such as rapidly-growing freight brokerage, Vesta Freight. According to Matt Connelly, Vesta’s CEO: “As a growth-stage brokerage we have to get it right with every single load, every single time. Flawless execution and responsiveness, from tendering, to capacity procurement, to payment, is how to build trust in this industry.” He continued: “For us, that means running our loads through 3G. It does everything we need now; it provides the ability to expand as needed; and it’s intuitive enough that each new broker we onboard is ready to provide our customers excellent service quickly.” In the three quarters since implementing 3G, Vesta has gone from 100 shipments per month to now over 1,000.
A focus on exceptional shipping experiences is also important to Russell Verhovec, Chief Operating Officer of hygienic technology supplier Seal Shield. “Our customers truly depend on our products for the health and safety of those around them,” said Russell. “And we owe it to them to be a reliable supplier in every respect – hence our new state-of-the-art facility, designed from the ground up around our core values: Integrity, Customer Obsession, Empowerment, Ownership Thinking. And it’s why we went with 3G, a software company endeavoring to be our partner shipping at every step” he continued.
“Our customers are demanding new capabilities that cut across the legacy definitions of what has been considered TMS software or Shipping software in the past,” said 3G Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Ron Lee. “The driving force is new customer expectations beyond simply on-time, not-broken, and accurately costed. The new 3G Transportation Management & Shipping Software suite breaks down those legacy software barriers to help businesses deploy more complete, efficient, and composable workflows for everything over-the-road.”
3G will be introducing the expanded 3G Transportation Management & Shipping Software suite, with its refreshed branding, as a silver sponsor of the 2023 TIA Capital Ideas conference.
About 3G
3G is the leader in transportation management and shipping software, with nearly 1,000 manufacturers, distributors, retailers, 3PLs, and freight brokers relying on its Transportation Management & Shipping Software suite to streamline their operations. The suite helps businesses execute exceptional shipping experiences with fewer resources; connect with customers, carriers, & vendors rapidly and error-free; and optimally plan every over-the-road shipment. 3G enables businesses to quickly adapt to changing circumstances and make informed decisions. In addition to its core Transportation Management and Pacejet Shipping products, 3G also offers its proprietary Integration Hub, carrier network, and native-level ERP connections, with partner tools available through its Logistics Marketplace.
