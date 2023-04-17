Announcing Page Wiseman as Chief Operating Officer for OnCentive OnCentive: Tax Credit & Business Incentive Experts

Experienced Tax Credit Executive Joins Leadership Team to Expand Operational Growth

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OnCentive, the nation’s leading profitability and compliance consulting firm, announces the appointment of Page Wiseman as its new Chief Operating Officer. Wiseman will be responsible for overseeing the operational functions of the tax credit consultancy’s multiple divisions and driving growth through innovative business strategies.

"I am thrilled to accept the role of OnCentive’s Chief Operating Officer and lead the most technologically-advanced operational team in the industry." said Wiseman. "With my extensive experience with the Work Opportunity Tax Credit Program and a deep passion for helping employers maximize their federal and state tax credits, I am eager to lead our team towards even greater success in delivering value to our clients."

Wiseman brings over seventeen years of experience in Tax Credit Program Administration, Tax Management, Unemployment Cost Control, and Claims Operations. Her specialization in hiring incentives and the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) Program has led her to achieve exceptional results in tax savings for clients. In her previous role, she led the WOTC division to generate $5 million in annual revenue with a small team of eight employees.

"Page's wealth of experience and tax credit expertise make her the perfect fit for this critical role in our organization," said OnCentive's CEO and Cofounder, Shannon Scott. "Her passion for operational management and driving maximum profitability for clients is incredibly valuable. We look forward to her contributions in driving growth and innovation at OnCentive."

Wiseman's extensive experience in operational functions, logistics, and deliverables at an executive leadership level has enabled her to provide valuable insight and assistance for strategic planning, sales, and total company operational oversight. She holds a SHRM certification, a PHR certification, and a green belt in Lean Six Sigma Operational Strategy. Wiseman holds a degree in Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management with a minor in Computer Science from the Culverhouse College of Business at the University of Alabama.



About OnCentive:

OnCentive is the nation’s leading profitability and compliance consulting firm. Leveraging their leaderships’ 150 years of combined credit expertise and their state-of-the-art custom technology, OnCentive helps businesses maximize government incentives and tax credits. OnCentive has helped their clients capture over $3 billion in government incentives & recovery programs, like the Covid-19 Employee Retention Credits, as well as other federal and state incentive credits like the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, Research and Development Tax Credit, Disaster Employee Retention Credit, and many others. OnCentive is powered by Trak's best-in-class HR technology solutions.