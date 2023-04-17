APIX Announces Z3 Technology Dome Camera

APIX Solutions to Offer Z3 Technology Cameras as Part of Its
Streaming Cameras Solutions for Broadcasters
APIX™ Solutions, LLC. announced today that it has added the new Z3Dome-4M IP66 H.265/H.265 camera to its portfolio of hyper-local camera solutions for broadcasters.
“The Z3Dome-4M has incredible performance and video quality that is sure to please broadcasters,” said Steve Smedberg, APIX President. “Starting with the advanced Sony®. 9500 camera block and enhanced by Z3’s unparalleled encoding technology, the Z3 camera is the only available combination of best-of-class imaging and video encoding.”
Producing broadcast quality video requires a high quality camera and video encoder specially designed and tuned to maintain optical image quality from the raw format. With Z3 Technology’s video encoding the customer is able to transmit the highest quality images captured from the camera. The new image processor and 4K lens on the camera provide a robust combination offered by this feature rich 4K IP Camera.
“We selected the 9500 Sony®. Camera Technology for Z3’s H.265 PTZ camera for its outstanding image quality even in low light conditions. You name the scenario, the camera will impress you whether it’s in low light conditions, headlight situations or a vibration prone environment, it elegantly navigates these scenarios and produces impressive broadcast quality video,” said Terra Thuman, Director of Business Development from Z3 Technology LLC.
The usual glaring washed out effects when dealing with headlights or blurred sunset view are significantly reduced due to the wide dynamic range. Combined with image stabilization provides the performance and flexibility that broadcasters require. The H.264/H.265 encoder system of the Z3Dome-4M is tuned to capture an excellent level of detail and overall image quality even when streaming at lower bit rates.
“We are excited about the Videstra workflow and APIX sales channel allowing broadcasters the option to add the Z3Dome-4M to their current Videstra workflow or existing set-up,” said Aaron Caldwell, CEO of Z3 Technology LLC.
APIX is the exclusive sales agent for Videstra and will be showing the Z3 camera integration with the market-leading Videstra camera workflow system in the Videstra booth (C5142) at the upcoming National Association of Broadcasters conference April 16-19, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
For more information contact Steve Smedberg at APIX Solutions via phone at +1 (920) 777-3011 or via email steve@apixsolutions.com.
APIX Solutions, LLC specializes in contract marketing, business development, and sales solutions for startups and small, emerging companies in media, insurance, weather, and geo-located data technology.
Z3 Technology LLC is a US Video Encoder and Decoder Manufacturer of embedded Video Encoders and Camera Solutions. Products range from 4K to SD solutions to meet Visible and Thermal Camera Streaming needs. Z3 Technology is a Sony® Integration Partner and a platinum partner of Texas Instruments®. Z3 has been providing video encoding, streaming and decoding solutions since 2006.
All product and company names mentioned within are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective owners.
