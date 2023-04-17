Pennsylvania Dental Association Announces Winners of Annual Statewide Third-Grade Student Poster Contest

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Third-grader Muhammad Sheikh, a nine-year-old at East Stroudsburg Elementary School in Monroe County, is the winner of the Pennsylvania Dental Association’s (PDA) 2023 National Children’s Dental Health Month (NCDHM) statewide poster contest. Muhammad will receive a $500 prize for winning first place.
Muhammad’s prize-winning entry encapsulates this year’s theme (“Brush, Floss, Smile”) depicting “stylish” dental instruments with the tagline, “To Keep Your Teeth in Style, Brush, Floss, Smile!” Muhammad will be presented with his framed winning poster and prize by a PDA member dentist later next month. Both East Stroudsburg Elementary School and Muhammad’s teacher, Mrs. Tania Iannia, will also receive prizes of $250 each for being part of first place in PDA’s contest.
Our second-place winner is nine-year-old Brady Corvaia from Octorara Elementary School in Atglen, in Chester County. Brady’s prize-winning poster depicts a baseball player up to bat with a toothbrush under the headline, “Brush and floss for a grand slam smile!” also honoring this year’s theme. Brady will receive a $250 prize and a certificate of recognition.
Third-place winner Jessica McGinley, a nine-year-old from Queen of Angels Catholic School in North Huntingdon, in Westmoreland County says, “Dental Health Rocks!” She created a rock band trio of teeth musicians performing with dental “instruments.” Jessica will receive a $100 prize and a certificate of recognition.
The following students were among the statewide Top 10 entries and received Honorable Mention certificates:
- Ava Brandes - Age 9, Resica Elementary, East Stroudsburg
- Amber Hope Katsafanas - Age 9, Todd Lane Elementary, Aliquippa
- Sophie Ladines - Age 8, East Stroudsburg Elementary, East Stroudsburg
- Julianna Neghiu - Age 9, Our Mother of Perpetual Help School, Ephrata
- Adelaide Revercomb - Age 9, Shade Gap Elementary, Shade Gap
- Adelyn Weigel - Age 9, Todd Lane Elementary, Aliquippa
- Alivia Yeschenko - Age 8, Stewartsville Elementary, North Huntingdon
The winning posters were selected from almost 250 clever, well-designed entries submitted to the PDA Central Office for judging. The contest was open to third-grade students in any Pennsylvania public, private or charter school. More than 1,500 schools were contacted for participation.
Visit PDA’s website at www.padental.org to learn more about NCDHM and other dental health topics.
