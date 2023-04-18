Author Ellen Beth Berman Shares How She Hurdles the Darkness in a Coal Mine and Went Out with Diamonds

An astounding collection of poems and imagery that depicts a beautiful journey of spiritual awakening
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “A man can gain wisdom from anyone or anything. All are filled with the Presence of the Holy One.”
These words of Reb Zusya of Anipoli, an eighteenth century sage, resonate throughout the critically-acclaimed book by Poet Ellen Beth Berman, The Voice of the Rooster and the Lessons It Teaches. Hollywood Book Review has awarded the book its Star of Excellence, a special seal for books of exceptional merit. US Book Review gave The Voice of the Rooster its “recommended” status. To quote their critic, “Berman asserts that a face, an innocence, and ‘a glimpse of the True Artist’ can inspire all aspects of life. Truth has no mask. ...”
“Truth need not don a costume
A fancy cloak or elaborate mask
It does not stoop to pretense
To obscure the ‘real’ reason for a noble task. ...”
Unmasking Truth
E. B. Berman, Copyright 2021
The author asks the questions: "What can a fragile rooster teach me upon awakening? What if his 'song' is truly the song of our heart? The 'rooster’s lessons' unfold, suggesting a way to value each day by searching for its inner light...It is this place of goodness and hope within each of us that she labels the 'soul.'"
Ellen Beth Berman was brought up in the Appalachian hills of Southwestern Virginia. She embarked in her teens on a spiritual journey back to her religious roots. Both her undergraduate and graduate education focused on comparative religion, philosophy, and educating young children. Of greatest significance, though, was finding in Jewish Chassidic philosophy a lens for seeing G-d in the “seemingly simple” aspects of everyday living. She compares her spiritual journey to going into the darkness of a coal mine and returning with diamonds.
“When a person transforms fear into G-dly devotion
Silencing any voice of gloom or doubt
The deepest mine becomes his Mount Sinai*
Instead of coal, a diamond is brought out.”
*A person’s connection to what is holy.
From Deep Within
E. B. Berman, Copyright 2021
The author asks, “What would happen if as a parent or a teacher, we chose to look for ‘that diamond’ within each child‒within even ourselves?”
In this world of extremes, G-d is often relegated to a remote place far out in the heavens. The Voice of the Rooster and the Lessons It Teaches brings him near.
The Reading Glass Books will showcase The Voice of the Rooster and the Lessons It Teaches at the Los Angeles Festival of Books, taking place from April 22 to 23, 2023, at the University of Southern California. Ellen Beth Berman’s book will be featured at the Black Zone, The Reading Glass Books Booth #959.
To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing, and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com