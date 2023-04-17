Web Application Firewall Market Getting Back To Stellar Growth Ahead: Fortinet, Cloudflare, Qualys

Stay up to date with Web Application Firewall Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Web Application Firewall Market is to witness a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period (2022-2029). The Latest Released Web Application Firewall Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Web Application Firewall market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities, and constraints in the Web Application Firewall market.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (United States), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (United States), Citrix Systems, Inc. (United States), F5 Networks, Inc. (United States), Imperva, Inc. (United States), Fortinet, Inc. (United States), Applicure Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Qualys, Inc. (United States), Cloudflare, Inc. (United States), Radware Ltd. (Israel)
Definition:
The web application firewall (WAF) market refers to the global industry involved in the manufacturing and sales of software and hardware solutions designed to protect web applications from various cyber threats, including cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks, SQL injections, and other types of malicious activities. A WAF works as a security layer between web applications and the internet, analyzing and filtering incoming traffic to detect and block potential threats. The market for WAF solutions is influenced by various factors such as increasing incidents of cyber attacks on web applications, growing demand for cloud-based WAF solutions, and the need for regulatory compliance with data privacy laws.
Market Trends:
• Growing adoption of cloud-based WAF solutions, enabling organizations to protect their web applications without the need for on-premises hardware and software.
• Introduction of microservices-based WAF solutions, enabling organizations to scale their web application security in a more agile and efficient manner.
Market Drivers:
• Growing adoption of cloud computing and web-based applications, creating new opportunities for WAF vendors to offer specialized solutions for these environments
• Stringent data privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA, driving the need for organizations to implement robust security measures, including WAF solutions, to protect sensitive data
Market Opportunities:
• Growing need for WAF solutions that can provide real-time visibility and analysis of web application traffic, enabling organizations to quickly identify and respond to potential threats.
• Increasing adoption of API-based applications, creating new opportunities for WAF vendors to offer specialized solutions that can protect against API-based attacks and vulnerabilities.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Web Application Firewall market segments by Types: Cloud-based, On-premises
Detailed analysis of Web Application Firewall market segments by Applications: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
