In Pictures: The activists who helped win LGBTI rights in the Cook Islands

The Cook Islands has removed a law that criminalizes homosexuality, in a huge victory for the local LGBTI+ community.

Our local Member Association, the Cook Islands Family Welfare Association (CIFWA), has been integral to the advocacy around this law reform, which has faced many hurdles since the movement kicked off in 2017. Staff and volunteers at CIFWA have worked in step with Pride Cook Islands and the Te Tiare Association (TTA), two of the biggest LGBTI+ advocacy organizations in the country, to end discrimination and promote human rights.

Meet some of the inspiring people behind this historic movement.