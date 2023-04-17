Clement E. Falbo Introduces a Simplified Comprehensive Guide to Understanding Calculus

A perfect resource for anyone looking to improve their understanding of calculus and its real-world applications
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In "Calculus," Dr. Clement E. Falbo draws on his years of experience as a Mathematics professor to provide a clear, concise, and accessible introduction to calculus. By breaking down complex concepts into bite-sized pieces and using real-world examples to illustrate key ideas, Falbo helps readers develop a deeper understanding of calculus and build the skills they need to apply it in their own work.
At Sonoma State University, where he taught for 35 years, Dr. Clement E. Falbo is an emeritus professor of Mathematics. After retiring in 1999, he and his wife, Jean Ann Falbo, served in the United States military as member of the U.S. Peace Corps in the country of Zimbabwe, Africa. They collaborated to teach Science and Math to African high school pupils. Dr. Falbo earned his Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of Texas at Austin in 1963. He is the author of a number of Mathematical publications as well as the textbooks Finite Mathematics Applied and Math Odyssey 2000. Three sons, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren make up his family.
This book captures the method which facilitates the teaching of students through Inquiry-Based Learning (IBL). It is based on notes taken by the author as a student of Dr. Moore at the University of Texas, Austin, in 1955. It includes Dr. Moore’s collection of seminal “problems that teach” -- designed to stimulate creativity and encourage student presentations of their solutions in the classroom. The intention of IBL is to minimize or even eliminate lectures by the instructor and to maximize student participation in the learning process. In the classes taught this way, the students take charge and compete to show their classmates how they solved the problems. The great American Mathematician Paul Halmos says: “The only way to learn Mathematics is to do Mathematics. That tenet is the foundation of the do-it-yourself, Socratic or Texas Method.”
As one of the most fundamental branches of Mathematics, calculus plays a crucial role in fields ranging from physics and engineering to economics and finance. However, many students and professionals struggle to master the concepts of calculus and find themselves intimidated by its complexity and abstract nature. "Calculus" is the book for everyone who has an interest in arithmetic and its applications, whether they are students hoping to thrive in their calculus education, professionals wishing to broaden their skill set, or simply those with a fascination for math. This book is certain to be a helpful reference for years to come because of its interesting writing style, practical pictures, and thorough covering of calculus topics.
The Reading Glass Books will showcase "Calculus" at the London Book Fair, taking place from April 18 to 20, 2023, in Olympia, London. Dr. Clement E. Falbo's book will be featured at The Reading Glass Books, stand number 2A114.
To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing, and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com