DHHR Accepting Nominations for the 2023 Ronald Nestor Award to Honor Elder Abuse Advocate

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is accepting nominations for the 2023 Ronald Nestor Award. Created in recognition of Ronald Nestor, DHHR’s first Adult Services Director and an advocate for social work for more than 45 years, the award recognizes an individual from any field of practice who has raised awareness and advocated to end elder abuse.

To be eligible, an individual must have worked to end elder abuse or promoted awareness of the issue in West Virginia and be a resident or native of West Virginia. Individuals or organizations in West Virginia may submit nominations by completing the online nomination form by May 1, 2023.

For the purposes of this award, “elder abuse” includes mental, physical, and verbal abuse, financial exploitation, and neglect of a person who is at least 60 years old and is vulnerable or a facility resident.