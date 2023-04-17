Henson Gawliu Jr Joins Machintel as CMO to Drive Market Expansion and Revenue Growth

Henson Gawliu Jr has been appointed as the CMO of Machintel, with a focus on expanding the market and driving revenue growth for the company.

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Machintel , a leading provider of marketing AI/ML, technology and data analytics solutions, has announced the appointment of Henson Gawliu Jr as their Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Henson brings with him over 25 years of experience and a proven track record in leading B2B and B2C marketing operations. He has been an official member of the Forbes Communication Council and has worked with organizations like SAP, Medallia, Blackline, and recently Mirantis as CMO.Henson will be leading the company's marketing strategy, customer success, and revenue operations teams. With a deep understanding of go-to-market strategy (GTM), demand generation and acceleration, customer experience, revenue operations, and brand building; Henson will closely work with the revenue teams to drive growth and accelerate Machintel's position to the top.“With his track record of delivering game-changing marketing campaigns and his passion for driving growth, we're thrilled to have Henson on board. Get ready to see some serious sparks fly as we collaborate and push the boundaries of what's possible!" said Mark Choudhari, CEO of Machintel.Before joining Machintel, Henson has built numerous successful global marketing organizations and played a meaningful role in multiple billion dollar exits.“I am honored to join Machintel and work alongside such a talented team," said Henson. “I am excited to contribute to the momentum the team has built in the market while fostering a place of innovation, learning and excellence. Expectations of revenue growth while cutting costs continues to be a massive pain point in the market and companies are looking for a partner to help them through these difficult times. I look forward to helping Machintel grow its reach and help our customers not just deliver on their revenue goals, but substantially beat those expectations while driving down their costs to get there.”About MachintelMachintel provides comprehensive and cost-effective marketing solutions for brands, agencies, tech platforms, and publishers, delivering excellent value for their investment. With over 4,000 campaigns executed annually, Machintel is the trusted partner and go-to choice for marketers and revenue teams across over 16 industries, including large enterprises such as the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, mid-market companies, and SMBs. By leveraging Machintel’s expertise in demand generation, data, machine intelligence, technology, media, events, and revenue operations, businesses can successfully drive customer acquisition and expansion at scale, both effectively and efficiently.