RĒJINS Launches Skincare Product for Maturing Melanated Skin

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RĒJINS, a new skincare brand to watch, is thrilled to announce its debut in the beauty industry with the launch of its first product, All-Encompassing Serum. The brand is dedicated to celebrating culture and individual beauty by encouraging inclusivity and prioritizing the unique needs of maturing melanated skin.
RĒJINS is inspired by founder Jilleo Recio's extensive travels. As an avid traveler, Recio immerses himself in various cultures, experiences and traditions from around the world. RĒJINS embodies the spirit of cultural exchange and unity, while promoting the idea that everyone become a citizen of the world.
All-Encompassing Serum is a multifunctional formula designed to hydrate the skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and even out skin tone. It combines heritage botanicals and scientifically proven ingredients to help deliver results for melanin-rich skin. Curated specifically for the maturing, melanin-rich skin community, RĒJINS champions an inclusive minimalism approach to skincare with the belief that less is more. By simplifying the skincare routine, RĒJINS encourages consistency and the nurturing of a personal ritual.
“Beauty has no age and well-aging is all about connecting with your body as it changes. It's about nourishing it and giving it the care it needs, which includes your skin,” said Recio. “In creating RĒJINS, I hope to bring more diversity and inclusion to the industry, showcasing the beauty within ourselves and others.”
For more information about RĒJINS and to shop now, visit rejinswellness.com. The company is currently only shipping in the United States and will be expanding its collection in the future.
About RĒJINS
RĒJINS (pronounced “regions”) is a skincare brand founded in California in 2022 by Jilleo Recio. The company specializes in well-aging skincare rituals for maturing melanated skin. With a focus on inclusivity and minimalism, RĒJINS aims to streamline skincare routines while celebrating culture and individual beauty. Drawing inspiration from many cultures and a passion for travel, RĒJINS encourages everyone to embrace their unique beauty and become a citizen of the world.
