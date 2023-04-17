Video Resume Pro Unveils AI-Powered ChatGPT Integration

Innovative app transforms job seeking with customized video resumes
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Video Resume Pro, a groundbreaking mobile app that helps job seekers create and share engaging video resumes, today announced the integration of ChatGPT, an advanced language model powered by OpenAI. Available on iOS and Android platforms, this innovative app aims to revolutionize the job-seeking process by enabling candidates to stand out from the competition with personalized video resumes tailored to specific job postings.
Founder Tiffany Cruz emphasizes the potential impact of this cutting-edge technology. "By integrating ChatGPT into Video Resume Pro, we're offering job seekers an unparalleled advantage. They can quickly and easily generate a customized script targeting the job posting they want to apply to, record their video resume, and send it directly to recruiters online. This innovative approach not only simplifies the application process but also puts job seekers quite literally in front of recruiters, increasing their chances of landing the perfect job."
The Video Resume Pro app is simple to use. Job seekers start by finding a job they want to apply to on LinkedIn. Next, they write a 15- or 30-second script, either on their own, with the help of a professional resume writer, or using the superpowers of ChatGPT. After recording the video resume, which is automatically saved to their device, users can send their resumes directly to recruiters and hiring managers on LinkedIn.
As the pioneer in the video resume industry, Video Resume Pro is on a mission to enable job seekers to quickly and easily record video resumes and apply for jobs online. The company envisions a future where they lead the recruitment industry's transformation from traditional paper resumes to interactive video resumes.
To explore the powerful combination of Video Resume Pro and ChatGPT, download the app in the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit videoresumepro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.
