NDrive launches safety features within the Flanders’ Mobilidata program

Screenshots of Karta GPS with Mobilidata safety features

Karta GPS is now offering live safety warnings to users in Flanders, the result of the Mobilidata Consortium, that also includes Be-Mobile and Flitsmeister.

this partnership is an example of how the conjunction of valuable assets from different stakeholders can result in a positive outcome for the mobility industry, and ultimately for the users.” — João Neto, Chairman & CEO of NDrive