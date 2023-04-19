NDrive launches safety features within the Flanders’ Mobilidata program

Screenshots of Karta GPS with Mobilidata safety features
Karta GPS is now offering live safety warnings to users in Flanders, the result of the Mobilidata Consortium, that also includes Be-Mobile and Flitsmeister.
this partnership is an example of how the conjunction of valuable assets from different stakeholders can result in a positive outcome for the mobility industry, and ultimately for the users.”
— João Neto, Chairman & CEO of NDrive
PORTO, PORTUGAL, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After several months of intensive development and testing, the Mobilidata Consortium – that, among others, includes the gGovernment of Flanders, research center imec, NDrive, Be-Mobile and Flitstmeister – is launching the first version of a set of safety features that will ensure that drivers in the Flanders region are now alerted of road events. This set of warnings is present in the new version of Karta GPS app, NDrive’s B2C gps navigation flagship product.
The live warnings are integrated seamlessly within the gps GPS navigation app – available for iOS and Android users – and can alert users about accidents or vehicles breakdown, slippery roads, animals on the road, spilled load, traffic jams and even roadworks. These warnings are pushed to the user’s app as they occur. A new next set of safety features such as time-to-green information and priority vehicles is in the works.
Karta GPS is a GPS navigation app, available for free for iOS and Android since 2016 and with more than 30 million Worldwide downloads.
NDrive is owned and managed by its founding entrepreneurs, leading a team of 50 people with in-depth knowledge on navigation and location-based services. The company was founded as a spin-off of a digital map business in 2007 and has headquarters in Porto, Portugal.
Mobilidata is a program of the Flemish government, supported by imec and with financial support from Vlaio and CEF (Connecting Europe Facility). Mobilidata aims to make traffic in Flanders safer, smoother, and more sustainable through innovative technological mobility solutions. The rollout of the Mobilidata CORE subproject is being conducted by a consortium of companies led by Be-Mobile.
