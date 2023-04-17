Global Marketing Agency Soho Experiential Announces New Auto Division

Luxury Expert Ken McCallum Joins Soho Experiential to Drive Auto Division
As the auto industry goes through a monumental transformation over the next 5 years, agencies that know how to engage our five senses will determine how the best brands stand out.”
— Ken McCallum
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soho Experiential (@sohoexp), a New York City-based global experiential marketing agency with expertise in beverage alcohol, finance, and retail sectors, announces the addition of Ken McCallum, a 20-year media director veteran with extensive experience in luxury, auto and retail categories to strengthen and drive the agency’s new Automotive Division.
“We see the potential of taking our award-winning experiential activations to more verticals and build on those experiences for luxury and automobile categories, where consumers expect extraordinary experiences and customer service,” notes Soho President Matt Kabel. “Ken brings a wealth of knowledge in these areas and we’re looking forward to seeing exciting new programs for clients seeking to reach their target audience using our signature on-the-ground experiential expertise.”
Throughout his career, Ken has been directly involved in marketing brands such as Acura, Cadillac, Hummer, GMC and Saab, giving him insight into the luxury vehicle consumer and brand positioning.
“The automotive industry is going through a monumental transformation and will look completely different over the next five years. These changes will be some of most pervasive the industry has ever seen. With that shift, experiential agencies that know how to engage our five senses will determine how the best brands stand out,” Ken observed. “Soho has a demonstrated history of creating exciting work for a variety of clients across numerous industries and with their teams’ expertise, I see so much possibility for expanding what’s possible in automotive.”
The SOHO Experience
Under Ken, clients will be able to tap into a staff of over 50 Experiential experts and more than 900 promotional staff and brand ambassadors. Soho’s boutique approach brings to bare big agency capabilities including creative strategy and production, private events, trade show activations, mobile tours, highly trained promotional staff and brand ambassadors, digital program overlays, partnership development, and influencer marketing. The agency prides itself on creating large and small brand experiences that can help any brand exceed expectations. Explore Work - Soho Experiential to see case studies that drive ROI for brands across product categories.
# # #
About Soho Experiential: We ignite social relevance through thoughtfully crafted brand experiences.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Judy Musa
MoJJo Collaborative Communications
+1 732-687-1556
email us here