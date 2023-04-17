NOHLAB Presents Everything

Nohlab, 'EVERYTHING', 2021 at Noor Riyadh 2022. Courtesy Riyadh Art

Seeing the EVERYTHING installation at the second edition of Noor Riyadh, the largest citywide annual festival of light and art in the world, I realised it was important to bring this work to Italy.” — Ilaria Bonacossa, MNAD director

MILAN, ITALY, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in Italy, on the occasion of Milan Art Week and the Salone del Mobile 2023, MEET Digital Culture Center, the International Center for Digital Art and Culture born in Milan with the support of Fondazione Cariplo, and the National Museum of Digital Art in Milan present EVERYTHING (2021), an immersive installation by the Turkish studio NOHLAB, adapted into a new site-specific version by Filmmaster Events.

On show: APRIL 15 - 23, 2023, Monday to Sunday, 10.00 AM – 9.00PM

NOHLAB, founded in 2011 by Candas Sisman and Deniz Kader, has presented their work at major international events such as Ars Electronica, Japan Media Arts Festival and Noor Riyadh, an annual festival of light and art organised by Riyadh Art in Saudi Arabia. They have also created interactive projects for well-known international brands. EVERYTHING works between environmental video art and digital design, bridging digital and physical reality through immersive video installations, where sound design is an additional narrative element.

EVERYTHING is a 12-minute immersive experience portraying everything as it appears, questioning human existence and suggesting new possible interactions. Through the eyes of a narrator visitors immerse in a fast-paced tripartite audio-video sequence where science, philosophy and metaphysics converge. Observing familiar elements that make up the routine of our daily lives, the audience is prompted to question how the complexity of our everyday existence leaves many questions unanswered. There are many things humans cannot perceive, but accepting how much knowledge eludes individuals can lead to a state of constant openness to the changing world, as well as a liberated view of manmade technologies and machines.

“Collaborating with the National Museum of Digital Art on the presentation of this immersive contemporary art installation, bridging the contemporary art world and the most innovative technologies, demonstrate a shared strategy with the Ministry of Culture and the City of Milan to create a digital art district as a centre of innovation and international transformation” – Maria Grazia Mattei, MEET Founder and President.

EVERYTHING, commissioned by Culturespaces, was presented by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (Saudi Arabia) in the second edition of Noor Riyadh, which was themed “We Dream of New Horizons”.

“Upon entering the EVERYTHING installation at the second edition of Noor Riyadh, the largest citywide annual festival of light and art in the world, I realised it would be important to bring this work to Italy. I was fascinated by the work’s ability to create an intimate reflection on the idea of contemporary knowledge and to understand the transformations of our world through a series of compelling and hypnotic images.” – Ilaria Bonacossa, MNAD director.

MEET (www.meetcenter.it) is the International Centre for Digital Art and Culture in Milan. Born with the support of Fondazione Cariplo and founded by Maria Grazia Mattei, it wants to contribute to bridging the Italian digital divide in the conviction that innovation is a cultural fact, even before being technological. In addition to the Meet the Media Guru series of meetings with the protagonists of global innovation, MEET promotes programmes of meetings on new trends, workshops and conferences dedicated to innovation for culture, artistic exhibition projects on new languages and immersive site-specific works with Italian and international artists and creatives. Partners of the centre are Artemide, Mediatrade, ETT Solutions, RED, PRE:MIND and George Brown College in Toronto.

The Museum of Digital Art is one of the most recent autonomous museums established by the Minister of Culture with Prime Ministerial Decree no. 123 of 24 June 2021. The museum, entrusted to the direction of Ilaria Bonacossa, art historian and curator, former director of Artissima in Turin, will be located in Milan, in the Art Nouveau spaces of the former Albergo Diurno di Porta Venezia, designed by Piero Portaluppi in 1925, owned by the City of Milan. The renovation of the spaces and the fitting out of the new museum will be completed by 2026, to create a digital hub for cutting-edge art experiments, in synergy with the MEET Digital Culture Center. The Museum will present temporary installations created ad hoc in the historical spaces and works from its permanent collection, developed in progress, to document the history of contemporary art through digital transformations, opening up to universal languages capable of uniting generations and communicating through art the possibility of becoming digitally aware citizens.

Noor Riyadh is the largest citywide annual festival of light and art worldwide, which launched in March 2021 by Riyadh Art and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. The 2022 theme, ‘We Dream of New Horizons’, alludes to a reflective hopeful future and refers to the shining light of dreams. The 2022 edition of the festival was attended by over 2,8M visitors and included over 190 artworks by more than 130 artists – with 34% from Saudi Arabia – comprising large scale public installations, projections and interventions across the city of Riyadh. The festival was accompanied by a world-class exhibition ‘From Spark to Spirit’. Noor Riyadh also included a diverse public and community program, with tours, talks, workshops, family activities and music.

Noor Riyadh combines the highest quality light artworks from leading international and Saudi artists. It aims to nurture local talent and inspire youth to drive Saudi Arabia’s creative economy.

Filmmaster Events is one of the world's most renowned creators and producers of events, live shows and ceremonies. With over 40 years in business and offices in Europe, the Middle East and South America, its professionals design and deliver unforgettable live experiences, combining creativity and innovation with unparalleled project management to meet the requirements of a wide range of clients. The company, owing to its considerable experience, is one of the few operators in the world accredited for the creation and production of Olympic ceremonies and is also the most awarded company in the history of the Best Event Awards.

