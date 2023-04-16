UZBEKISTAN, April 16 - The President of Uzbekistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people hold a phone call

On April 15, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the National Leader, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The President of Uzbekistan expressed deep condolences, words of sympathy and support to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in connection with the irreparable loss - the death of his mother Ogulabat eje Berdimuhamedova, sincerely wishing him and all his relatives fortitude and patience.

Views were also exchanged on the current issues on the bilateral agenda.

The course of implementation of agreements at the highest level was discussed. The fruitful results of the bilateral contacts that have taken place since the beginning of the year – meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission, political consultations, meetings of the ministers of transport and culture, and other events in connection with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations were noted with satisfaction.

Issues of cooperation in trade, economic, energy, and water sectors were discussed.

In addition, practical aspects of regional interaction in Central Asia were considered.

It was agreed to continue active exchanges to further deepen the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Following the conversation, the leaders warmly congratulated each other and the fraternal peoples of the two countries on the upcoming Ramadan Hayit (Eid al-Fitr).

Source: UzA