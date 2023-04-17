Xerafy Unveils New XPLATE Series of RFID Tags with Custom Metal Plate for Long-Range Identification of Industrial Assets

Xerafy XPLATE (Stainless steel and aluminum version)
Xerafy XPLATE for Assets Identification At Height
Xerafy has launched its new XPLATE series of RFID tags for asset tracking and identification in harsh environments.
SINGAPORE, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Xerafy, the global leader in RFID innovation and advanced tagging solutions, has launched its new XPLATE series of RFID tags for asset tracking and identification in harsh environments. The XPLATE series offers reliable and accurate identification of critical assets, enabling companies to optimize their operations and improve efficiency.
Industrial asset tracking and identification is becoming increasingly important in today’s data-driven world. Companies must ensure their assets are properly tracked to optimize operations, reduce costs and improve efficiency. To meet this need, Xerafy has launched the XPLATE series of RFID tags – a revolutionary and game-changing solution for industrial asset tracking and identification in harsh environments.
The XPLATE series offers reliable and accurate identification of critical assets, enabling companies to more effectively monitor their operations. The tags feature a proprietary Xerafy design that solves the problem of read angle at height, offering multidirectional long-range performance. Adding to its durability, the tags are encased in IP68 waterproof and weatherproof casing and are available in stainless steel or aluminum metal tags, for stamping, embossing, and laser marking.
According to Michel Gillmann, the company's CMO, "At Xerafy, we understand the challenges that our customers face in tracking their mobile assets in harsh environments. That's why we have designed the XPLATE series of RFID tags to offer a new generation of metal tagging with wireless identification. With its customizable metal plate and all-weather RFID, the XPLATE series is the ultimate solution for fixed and mobile asset management, providing our customers with peace of mind and improved operational efficiency."
The XPLATE series offers the following key features:
Long Range: 10 meters on metal
At Height: Wider reading angle, offering multidirectional accuracy from below and above
All Weather: IP68 waterproof and weatherproof casing
Durable Metal Tagging: Stainless steel or aluminum metal tags, ready for stamping, embossing, laser marking
Rugged Mounting: Welding, Rivets, Screws, or Adhesives
Unique ID: Impinj M750 tag chip
The XPLATE series is an ideal solution for industries such as oil and gas, mining, construction, and transportation, as it can track critical assets such as pipelines, heavy machinery, and vehicles. Its long-range, multidirectional performance allows for accurate identification even at height, while its rugged mounting feature offers flexibility in deployment. This allows companies to streamline their workflows while gaining greater visibility into their operations.
The XPLATE series of RFID tags is an innovative and revolutionary solution that bridges the gap between traditional metal tagging and IoT technology. With its advanced design, durable metal casing, and Impinj M750 tag chip, the XPLATE provides companies with reliable and accurate asset tracking and identification, enabling them to optimize operations, improve efficiency and reduce costs.
“The Impinj M700 series of RAIN RFID tag chips are game-changers in industrial asset tracking,” said Martin Liebl, Senior Product Management Director at Impinj, a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer. “Its unique design allows it to operate effectively in harsh environments, such as construction sites and manufacturing facilities. With its low power consumption and high sensitivity, the Impinj M750 tag chip offers reliable and accurate identification of critical assets, enabling our customers to improve their operations and increase their efficiency.
Samples of the XPLATE series are available now for order through Xerafy’s authorized partners.
For more information about the XPLATE series of RFID tags, please visit the Xerafy website.
About Xerafy
Xerafy is a global leader in RFID innovation and advanced RFID tag solutions. The company's patented technologies enable customers to track their assets in a variety of harsh environments. Xerafy's products are used by customers in industries such as oil and gas, mining, construction, and transportation.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.