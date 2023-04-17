Flybox Raises £1.8M in First 2 Years to Build World-First Fully Modular Insect Farm, Democratising Insect-Farming

Flybox founders, left to right: Larry Kotch (CCO), Andrea Jagodic (CEO), Thomas Stringer (CFO)
The Grow™: Flybox's first market-ready insect farming unit
Flybox is developing the world’s first modular end-to-end insect farm, to unlock the tremendous benefits of insect-farming for the entire food supply chain.
Innovative ways to reduce/repurpose waste (helps) address the eco-impact of food production whilst providing economic benefits across the supply chain. Flybox is at the forefront of this revolution.”
— David Telford, KTN UK
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flybox, a UK-based agri-tech company, proudly announces the commencement of the world’s first end-to-end modular insect farm this March in Aylesbury, UK. This follows a successful funding round which increased Flybox financing to £1.8m, including over £1m in grants from Innovate UK and the European Union. Flybox’s groundbreaking modular technology will unlock the tremendous benefits of insect farming for the entire food supply chain, by enabling deployment of modular insect-tech on-site where waste is produced.
We are projected to be 60 Million Tonnes short of Protein by 2030. Demand for Animal Feed is expected to Double by 2050. Climate extremes, economic shocks and soaring food & fertiliser prices reap chaos for food producers around the globe.
The Flybox Grow®, their first market-ready insect farming unit, is an off the shelf modular solution that transforms organic waste into insect-protein for animal feed, and Frass for fertilizer. It unlocks circular waste management for food producers, retailers and farmers on a global scale. It provides a top quality source of feed and enrichment for farmers on their own land. The average large supermarket, farmer or food producer could take 20+ Flybox Grow containers per site, which could upcycle up to 6,500t of waste per year and save 6,000 tonnes of CO₂ per year per site—equivalent to the emissions of 1,200 people in the UK.
Flybox is now building a demonstrator of the world's first end-to-end modular insect-farm in Aylesbury, UK. Focussing on affordability and adaptability the modular insect farm will enable any player in the food industry to purchase Black Soldier Fly breeding, nursery, growing, waste management and product processing solutions separately or combined into a fully functioning and made-to-order, ready-to-go insect farm. Once ordered the farm is constructed locally and delivered to their chosen site(s). The animal feed (£450bn) and fertiliser (£250bn) market is a prime target for innovative solutions like Flybox.
“Flybox aims to ease access to insect-farming technology, moving away from the era of exclusively centralised insect-farming facilities”, says CEO Andrea Jagodic. “Now is the time for the industry to open up and offer solutions directly to waste producers and food producers—including the developing world.”
While Europe has advanced waste usage systems like biogas production and composting, Sub-Saharan Africa lags behind, with Kenya alone generating 14,000 tonnes of consumer food waste daily. With Flybox, governments in developing countries can finally modernise high-priority food waste policies whilst simultaneously reaping environmental, social and economic rewards.
"We have a choice: act now to save lives and invest in solutions that secure food security, stability and peace for all, or see people around the world facing rising hunger." - World Food Programme
Flybox’s big unlock comes off the back of a hyper successful run of projects in Kenya and the UK in partnership with local companies, NGOs and government. By unlocking insect-tech solutions for food producers, retailers and farmers everywhere, Flybox is poised to play a significant role in accelerating the global transition to circular agriculture.
Digital Press Pack Click here to view and download Flybox’s digital press pack.
About Flybox
Flybox® is a UK-based agri-tech company committed to unlocking sustainable food production. With its innovative Grow® technology, the company provides supermarkets, farmers, and food producers with sustainable, off-the-shelf tech that converts organic waste into valuable insect-based protein and fertiliser, while farmers get a top quality source of feed and enrichment right on their land. For more information, visit www.flybox.bio.
