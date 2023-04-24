Space Sensors And Actuators Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Space Sensors And Actuators Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Space Sensors And Actuators Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the space sensors and actuators market trends. As per TBRC’s space sensors and actuators market forecast, the space sensors and actuators market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.78 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the space sensors and actuators market is due to the rise in number of satellite launches. North America region is expected to hold the largest space sensors and actuators market share. Major players in the space sensors and actuators industry include TE Connectivity, Ametek Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Bradford Space, Honeywell International Inc., Innovative Sensor Technology AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Maxar Technologies, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Moog Inc.

Space Sensors And Actuators Market Segments

● By Product Type: Sensors, Actuators

● By Platform: Satellites, Capsules Or Cargos, Interplanetary Spacecraft And Probes, Rovers Or Spacecraft Landers, Launch Vehicle

● By Application: Attitude And Orbital Control System, Command And Data Handling System, Telemetry, Tracking And Command, Thermal System, Propeller Feed System, Rocket Motors, Surface Mobility And Navigation System, Berthing And Docking System, Robotic Arm or Manipulator System, Thrust Vector Control System, Engine Valve Control System, Solar Array Drive Mechanism, Other Applications

● By End User: Commercial, Government, Defense

● By Geography: The global space sensors and actuators industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Space sensors are devices that measure various quantities while the satellite is in flight. These sensors serve as the satellite's "eyes" and "ears." Actuators are used to apply force or torque to the satellite body to bring it into the proper orientation. The space sensors and actuators provide feedback on the velocity and position of satellites, eventually increasing their effectiveness.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Space Sensors And Actuators Market Trends

4. Space Sensors And Actuators Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Space Sensors And Actuators Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

