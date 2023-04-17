Global Brain Health Supplements Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11.1% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Brain Health Supplements Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Brain Health Supplements Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the brain health supplements market. As per TBRC’s brain health supplements global market forecast statistics, the brain health supplements market size is predicted to reach a value of $14.61 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the brain health supplements industry is due to the prevalence of brain diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest brain health supplements market share. Major players in the brain health supplements industry include Accelerated Intelligence Inc., AlternaScript LLC, Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Natroll LLC), HVMN Inc., Intelligent Labs, KeyView Labs Inc.

Brain Health Supplements Market Segments

● By Product: Natural Molecules, Herbal Extract, Vitamins, and Minerals

● By Supplement Form: Tablets, Capsules, Liquid

● By Distribution: Supermarket and Hypermarket, Drug Store, Online

● By Application: Memory Enhancement, Mood and Depression, Attention and Focus, Longevity and Anti-Aging, Sleep and Recovery, Anxiety

● By Geography: The global brain health supplements industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Brain health supplements refer to supplements that improve brain function in healthy individuals. It also improves memory, motivation, creativity, attentiveness, and the overall cognitive performance of the brain.

