India Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market to Reach USD 3,291.24 Million by 2031 | Says AMR

India Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market

the rising shift from traditional transformation toward agile transformation are the key factors that drive the market's growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the India enterprise agile transformation services market generated $478.18 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.29 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Surge in need for faster time-to-market in product development and rise in need for better communication & collaboration among businesses have boosted the growth of the india enterprise agile transformation services market. The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market as it increased the awareness among the end user and growing need to adopt agile to survive the sudden change.

Covid-19 scenario:

• Companies had to adopt work from home culture and needed to improve their technical capabilities, which fueled the market growth.

The India enterprise agile transformation services market is segmented into the methodology, service type, enterprise size, and industry vertical.

Based on methodology, the scrum segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the kanban segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of service type, the agile consulting segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to more than half of the market. On the contrary, the agile development segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the SMEs segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of industry vertical, the retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. However, the IT and telecom segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the market.

The India enterprise agile transformation services market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Accenture Plc., Agile Sparks, Broadcom Inc., Endava Plc, Hexaware Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, LeadingAgile, Symphony Solutions, Xebia Group, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Infosys Limited, and Infostretch Corporation.

