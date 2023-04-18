Musical Magic: Pianist's Romantic Solos Inspire His AI-Illustrated Poetry Book

A unique artistic expression where music, poetry and visual arts collide
I wanted to create a book that immerses the reader in a sensory journey, interweaving my music, poetry and art for a unique experience. It's like experiencing an artist's music in three dimensions.”
— Esteban Ramirez
SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new poetry book by pianist Esteban Ramirez has just been released, and it promises to be a treat for poetry lovers, art aficionados, music fans, and technology enthusiasts alike. “Serenade to the Moon – the poetry book" is a groundbreaking work of art that brings together the magic of poetry and the beauty of impressionist art that are inspired by the author’s own romantic, neoclassical piano compositions from his “Serenade to the Moon” album.
"I wanted to create a book that immerses the reader in a sensory journey, interweaving my music, poetry and art for a unique experience." said Ramirez. "It's like experiencing an artist's music in three dimensions. While you can enjoy each element by itself, you get a deeper experience when absorbing all three components."
Ramirez, who has composed and performed music for over two decades, has released three albums of instrumental music under his own label Descanso Music. “Serenade to the Moon” was his first album. With the release of this book, he brings his creative experience and prowess to the world of poetry, creating a multi-sensory experience for readers around his artistic expression. An album whose beauty is rooted in melodic simplicity, Ramirez transfers this album’s musical aesthetic to his poetry with words and visual arts that take you deeper into his emotional experience. From love and heartbreak to childhood experiences and nature scenes, each poem and illustration inspires the senses in different ways.
This unique book is not your typical poetry collection, as it is a music-inspired hybrid poetry/coffee-table/art book, illustrated in part by DALL.E 2, an AI-illustration technology software. Reflecting the number of compositions in the album, the book features 13 poems in this 82-page collection with each poem accompanied by one or more full-color illustrations. In a wonderful tribute to the masters of Impressionism, the book’s 30 illustrations are in the impressionist style, which is known for its small, visible brushstrokes that offer the bare impression of form, unblended color, and an emphasis on the accurate depiction of natural light.
Ramirez knows music can evoke powerful emotions, and he set out to capture those feelings in this collection. The author hopes this book will inspire readers to appreciate the beauty of poetry, art, and music and to see the connections among this unique artistic expression. "Serenade to the Moon – the poetry book” is a true labor of love, and it is sure to captivate and enchant anyone who loves music, poetry, visual arts, and technology as a tool to help express them.
The book is available worldwide in hard cover and e-book formats on BookBaby and Amazon and many online and brick-and-mortar retailers.
About the Author: Esteban Ramirez is a neoclassical instrumental pianist/composer and free-verse poet/author whose vision is to provide people with a unique lens to experience life’s different facets by interweaving his neoclassical compositions with immersive poetic storytelling and visual arts. The youngest of nine children from Mexican immigrant parents, Esteban began piano lessons at the age of 10, soon thereafter evolving into a composer in his own right, and eventually releasing three albums of original music. He is the author of "Serenade to the Moon – the poetry book" and currently working on his fourth album, as well as his second poetry collection to accompany his "Welcome Home" album. Esteban resides in Santa Barbara, California. For more information about Esteban Ramirez go to www.descanso-music.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.