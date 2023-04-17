Wicomico County Homicide Under Investigation

April 16, 2023

(SALISBURY, MD) – A search is underway for a suspect(s) as Maryland State Police continue their investigation into shooting in Wicomico County that claimed the life of a teenager and injured a 22-year-old man early this morning in Salisbury.

The deceased victim is identified as Ja’siah Sin’cer Johnson, 16, of Salisbury. Johnson was transported from the scene to TidalHealth Peninsula Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The injured victim is identified as Jamere Capri Maynes, 22, of Salisbury. Maynes was also transported from the scene to TidalHealth Peninsula Medical Center where he is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

Shortly after midnight this morning, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 300 block of E. Carroll Street in Salisbury near Buena Vista Avenue. Responding officers found both victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and take the lead on this investigation. Additional assistance is being provided by State Police Criminal Enforcement Division investigators, as well as detectives and officers from the Salisbury Police Department. State Police crime scene technicians processed the shooting scene. Personnel from the Salisbury Fire Department also responded for assistance.

Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and residents in the area throughout the day. Crime scene evidence has been transported to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory for analysis.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov