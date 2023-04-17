Spoke Phone for Twilio Awarded SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance for Enterprises Moving from Legacy Phone Systems to the Cloud

Spoke Phone for Twilio Awarded SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance
The Only Enterprise Communications Platform for Twilio
For enterprises stuck on legacy phone systems and contact centers, Spoke Phone's low-risk migration to Twilio now supports full SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance.
Spoke Phone brings contact center-like screen-pops, process, and automation into the hands of every employee on any mobile phone or other device, radically improving customer experiences and outcomes.”
— Jason Kerr, CEO @ Spoke Phone
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spoke Phone Awarded SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, A Key Step On Spoke’s Journey To Become The Programmable Communications Platform of Choice for Modern Enterprise Customers.
Spoke Phone, the only ready-to-deploy enterprise communications platform for Twilio, has recently been awarded SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, a testament to its dedication to providing secure and reliable solutions for enterprise class customers. By achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, Spoke Phone has demonstrated its commitment to protecting sensitive data and maintaining the highest standards of security. With Spoke Phone, businesses can stay ahead of the competition and ensure seamless communication, no matter where their employees are located or what devices they use.
Spoke Phone announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Spoke Phone provides enterprise-level security for customer’s data secured in the Spoke Phone System.
Spoke Phone provides the only programmable cloud calling and messaging platform for Twilio. Spoke Phone serves enterprise-sized customers in healthcare, insurance, finance, retail, manufacturing, automotive, and field services, throughout the United States, Canada, UK, France, Italy, Thailand, the Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand.
Spoke Phone was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services.
An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type 2 audit report demonstrates to Spoke Phone’s current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.
Spoke Phone adds SOC 2 Type 2 compliance to it’s growing list of industry certifications, such as HIPAA, allowing Spoke Phone to serve highly regulated industries (Healthcare, Finance, Insurance, etc.) with compliant voice, SMS, WhatsApp, and Web Chat on mobile phones and desktops computers.
Customers and prospects can request access to the audit report by contacting their Spoke Phone Account Executive or Spoke Phone Partner.
About Spoke Phone
Spoke Phone is a programmable cloud calling and messaging platform for Twilio, allowing companies to unlock up to 15 times more resources without hiring anyone.
Spoke Phone brings contact center-like screen-pops, process, and automation into the hands of every employee on any mobile phone or other device. This gives companies 10x – 15x more resources who can now have great customer conversations, provide better customer experiences, and drive positive business outcomes.
Spoke Phone is not a contact center or a phone system – it’s just great customer conversations, experiences, and outcomes that occur anywhere, anytime, on any device (mobile phones, laptops, pads.)
Visit SpokePhone.com to learn more about how this innovative platform can transform your business communication.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.