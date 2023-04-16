URSA Mini Pro 12K Added to Netflix Approved Camera List

NAB 2023 - Blackmagic Design's URSA Mini Pro 12K digital cinema camera was recently added to the Netflix Approved Camera List. Officially titled "Cameras and Image Capture: Requirements and Best Practices", the list highlights the capture requirements necessary to be qualified as an approved camera by the streamer, including dynamic range, resolution, codec, workflow compatibility and more. Netflix requires 90% of a program's final total runtime to be captured on approved cameras. The list already includes the Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 amongst its approved systems.

The URSA Mini Pro 12K digital cinema camera, which boasts a 12,288 x 6,480 12K Super 35 image sensor, 14 stops of dynamic range and high frame rate shooting at up to 60 frames per second in 12K at 80 megapixels per frame, also now includes an Optical Low Pass Filter as part of its design. The new model is currently shipping as the URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF.

See the Netflix Partner Help Center Camera Guide here. [https://partnerhelp.netflixstudios.com/hc/en-us/articles/360000579527-Cameras-Image-Capture-Requirements-and-Best-Practices]

The URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF is now shipping.

