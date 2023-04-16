Blackmagic Design Announces Vertical Video Support for Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras

New Camera 8.1 update adds support for shooting vertical aspect ratio video to all Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras.

NAB 2023 - Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic Camera 8.1 update which adds support for vertical aspect ratio video to Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras, allowing users to create cinematic vertical video for platforms such as TikTok. This update adds automatic rotation of the camera's on screen HUD and automatically tags files as vertical so they display correctly when imported for editing, making it much easier to both shoot and edit vertical content. Blackmagic Camera 8.1 update is available for download now from the Blackmagic Design web site.

Blackmagic Camera 8.1 will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2023 booth #N2601.

Blackmagic Camera 8.1 update allows customers to easily create cinematic content for TikTok, YouTube Shorts and more. Simply rotate the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera to shoot vertical aspect ratios such as 9:16 and 4:5. The on screen HUD rotates so critical information, such as frame rate, shutter angle and frame guides, are easy to view, even when the camera's turned upside down. Customers can even switch on frame guides so important details stay in shot for different aspect ratios. When customers import their files into DaVinci Resolve, clips are automatically tagged as vertical so they appear correctly in their timeline. Once customers have finished their project, it's easy to upload to their channel with direct exporting to TikTok and YouTube.

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera is better than a simple video camera because it has professional features allowing customers to create the same "look" as Hollywood feature films. The combination of high dynamic range, great low light performance and Blackmagic RAW gives customers feature film images with precise skin tones and gorgeous organic colors. Customers get advanced features such as 4K, 6K G2 or 6K Pro models, large 5" LCD for easy focus, SD card and CFast media, external USB-C media disk recording, EF or MFT lens mounts and more. DaVinci Resolve Studio is also included for editing, color correction, audio post and VFX.

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K features a native sensor resolution of 4096 x 2160, while the 6K models have a native resolution of 6144 x 3456. Whether users are shooting in bright sunlight or in almost no light at all, the 13 stops of dynamic range with dual native ISO up to 25,600 provide stunning low noise images in all lighting conditions. Plus the 6K models feature a larger Super 35 sensor that allows shooting with a shallow depth of field and anamorphic lenses. All models let customers shoot up to 60 fps in full resolution or 120 fps windowed. An amazing sensor combined with Blackmagic color science means customers get the same imaging technology as the most expensive digital film cameras.

With 3 models, customers can choose between EF or MFT lenses, making Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera compatible with the largest range and most popular lenses in the world. The 6K models feature an EF lens mount so customers can use lenses customers already own from other cameras such as DSLR, URSA Mini Pro or even the original Blackmagic Cinema Camera. Customers can use commonly available photographic lenses that provide incredible creative choice and wonderful feature film quality lens effects. The active lens mount lets customers adjust focus and iris from the buttons on the camera or the touch screen. For even greater flexibility, the MFT lens mount on the 4K model can be adapted to PL, C, EF or other lens types.

The distance between the lightest and the darkest parts of an image is called dynamic range and is measured in stops. Pocket Cinema Cameras have an incredible 13 stops of dynamic range which means they preserve more detail in the lightest and darkest areas of an image than simple video cameras can. This allows customers to set exposure for an indoor scene such as a cafe and still retain the details of bright outdoor light coming through a window. Customers also get more colors than the standard DCI-P3 colorspace used for feature films. Plus DaVinci Resolve Studio is included with the camera, so customers get total creative freedom with full exposure adjustment and recovery controls when color grading.

Depending on the model, the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera can shoot in all standard resolutions and frame rates from HD up to DCI 4K and even 6K. Customers can shoot stills at 21.2 megapixels on the 6K models and 8.8 megapixels on the 4K model. The 6K models will shoot up to 50 fps at 6144 x 3456 16:9 or 60 fps at 6144 x 2560 2.4:1 and 60 fps at 5744 x 3024 17:9. For higher frame rates customers can window the sensor and shoot up to 120 fps at 2.8K 2868 x 1512 17:9. Customers can even work in true anamorphic 6:5 using anamorphic lenses in 3.7K 60 fps at 3728 x 3104. On the 4K model customers can shoot up to 60 fps 4K DCI at 4096 x 2160 and 60 fps in Ultra HD at 3840 x 2160. Customers can even shoot 120 fps in 1080HD.

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera features a large, bright 5 inch touchscreen that makes it easy for customers to frame shots and accurately focus. On screen overlays show status and record parameters, histogram, focus peaking indicators, levels, frame guides and more. Customers can quickly apply 3D LUTs for monitoring shots with the desired color and look. The LCD monitor on the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 and Pro models is a more advanced display that can be tilted up and down so it's easy to monitor their shot from any position. Plus the 6K Pro model's HDR display features 1500 nits of brightness, ideal for use in bright sunlight.

With the advanced Blackmagic OS, customers get an intuitive and user friendly camera operating system based on the latest technology. The interface uses simple tap and swipe gestures to adjust settings, add metadata and view recording status. Customers also get full control over advanced camera features such as on screen focus and exposure tools, 3D LUTs, HDR, metadata entry, timecode, Blackmagic RAW settings and more.

All Pocket Cinema Camera models include a full version of DaVinci Resolve Studio, which is the same software used in Hollywood for creating high end feature films, episodic television shows, commercials and more. DaVinci Resolve features the new cut page with intelligent editing tools and innovative new features designed to help customers quickly find the footage customers want, edit it together and output it fast. In addition to the new cut page, customers also get DaVinci's legendary professional editing, advanced color correction, audio post and visual effects tools, all in a single software application.

"Our customers love the incredible cinematic look of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras, especially when creating content for streaming platforms like YouTube," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "They have been asking for a way to make shooting vertical video for TikTok or YouTube Shorts easier. We've been able to do that with this update, not only making it easier to shoot vertical video but also edit it with a new preset in DaVinci Resolve. All customers need to do is rotate the camera! We're excited to offer this update to Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera owners and we can't wait to see how it helps their workflows!"

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera Features

Shoots 9:16 vertical aspect ratio for cinematic YouTube and TikTok content creation.

Choose from 4K 4096 x 2160 sensor or 6K 6144 x 3456 sensor.

Compatible with a wide range of popular MFT or EF lenses.

Wide 13 stops of dynamic range for cinematic film looks.

Up to 25,600 ISO for incredible low light performance.

Records full resolution up to 60 fps or 120 fps windowed.

Adjustable, HDR 1500 nit LCD screen.

Includes Blackmagic generation 5 color science.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic Camera update 8.1 is available now for download from the Blackmagic Design web site.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world's highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design's DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company's Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984.

Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.

