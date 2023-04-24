Filmmaker Bob Bryan Releases Award-Winning Documentary, GV7 RANDOM URBAN STATIC: The Iridescent Equations of Spoken Word

He is releasing two (2) versions: An Unofficially Rated 'G' Version for General Audiences, Schools and Libraries and the Original Unedited Version for those who do not mind some 'raw street vernacular.' Both versions will have a running time of two (2) hours.
Released under his Indie label, BRYAN WORLD PRODUCTIONS, GV7 returns to the enigmatic world of Poetry. This time around, Filmmaker Bob Bryan retrieves the perspectives of fifteen (15) uniquely talented Poets involved in the world of SPOKEN WORD.
From Grand-Slam Champions to Open-Mic Veterans, GV7 crosses all philosophical, racial, and social lines becoming the quintessential SPOKEN WORD documentary.
Bob Bryan's last documentary, GV6 THE ODYSSEY [https://a.co/d/9XCr6or] explored the point of views of 31 contemporary Literary Page Poets and de facto became AMERICA’S Number #1 Indie Produced Poetry Documentary. Bob is very, very confident that ‘Poetic Magic’ will strike again with GV7 his feature-length foray into the uncompromising world of SPOKEN WORD.
GV6 THE ODYSSEY dealt with those Poets who 'write words for the page,' while GV7 RANDOM URBAN STATIC probes the reality of those Poets that 'write for the stage.'
SPOKEN WORD has really connected with today's youth, principally because the Poetic Art Form speaks intimately to their love for performance art, suppressed passions, subjective psycho / social issues and the cultural attitudes concerning the world in which they live.
Poetry is an invaluable tool that helps the practitioners to unravel, clarify, articulate & document their experiences. Of course Hip-Hop has allot to do with the flavoring of this SPOKEN WORD communication paradigm.
“I was thrilled to be able to get the Poets to decode and discuss their intimate hopes & desires, as well as their deeply personal disappointments and frustrations with the current state of Hip-Hop.
Not all the Poets shared a deep abiding love for Hip-Hop in its current incarnation. Many of the Poets believe that Hip-Hop has within its grasp the potential to be a positive catalyst for massive personal and social change. Some Poets feel that its potential has been severely underdeveloped and in some cases perversely denigrated by some of its commercial practitioners,” added the GV7 Filmmaker.
At the same time other Poets in GV7 openly discuss issues of date-rape, the courage to be an Artist, the psychological repression of women, how Hip-Hop can help or Hurt, Homosexuality, Image vs. Reality, obsessions, race-consciousness, anorexia, self-love, the high-jacking of Black men’s masculinity & vulnerability, disappointment with God, insanity, self-loathing, inspiration and eternal spiritual salvation.
No one can honestly say these Poets tread lightly or try to avoid issues that we all, in some way or another grapple with. It's that intimacy that makes this ‘expression’ so relative and personal.
“SPOKEN WORD POETRY is a commitment movement with vast transformational possibilities connecting the Poet, the Audience and the Unrealized Future. Sure, the dialogue can be 'ruff,' confrontational and passionate; but their intentions are REAL. These Artists are desperate to get through to you!” says Filmmaker Bob Bryan.
“Your Voice is your Power; don’t ever let anyone take away your Voice." - Bridget Gray, 2X Grand Slam Champion
“If you don’t cut deep… you don’t make a difference.” - Mollie Angelheart, Co-LA Slam Champion
“What you say, may just save my life.” - Sekou (tha misfit), Grand Slam Champion Poet
“Black men’s strength & redemption lies in their vulnerability.” - Tim’m. T. West, Poet / Author & Educator
GV7 RANDOM URBAN STATIC: The Iridescent Equations of Spoken Word is the Winner of CINE Golden Eagle., Accolade, Telly Award, Indie Fest and Platinum Empixx Award(s).
