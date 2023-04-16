Talentism Secures Funding from Decathlon Capital to Accelerate Platform Development and Growth Initiatives

Expansion of the innovative learning system for fast-growing companies and their leaders will be supported through a company-friendly revenue financing agreement

WESTPORT, Conn. (PRWEB) April 16, 2023

Talentism, whose learning system helps company leaders achieve their business goals by uncovering indicators of future potential failure within their business and providing a path to fix them, acquired a significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to support its growth initiatives.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Talentism will use the additional capital to invest in increasing client support offerings, further developing Talentism OS, its proprietary platform, and supporting the company's growth. Details of the revenue-based financing were not disclosed.

Jeff Hunter, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Talentism, said the learning system has helped more than 800 companies and 4,000 business leaders identify problems earlier and respond to them appropriately, ultimately leading to goal achievement and sustained excellence. "By learning to fix today's problems through our innovative learning system, our clients can drive better outcomes and build for tomorrow's opportunities," Hunter said.

In exchange for the growth capital, Talentism did not have to give up any equity or ownership as the investment will be re-paid via a flexible ‘royalty' tied to the company's future revenues.

Wayne Cantwell, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said the revenue-based funding approach is a flexible, equity-replacement solution for fast growing companies like Talentism. "With its track record of success, Talentism is on an impressive growth trajectory," Cantwell said. "The funding will help the company add more client support options while having additional resources to invest in platform expansion for a richer customer experience."

About Talentism

Talentism works with CEOs, founders, and executive teams to significantly and measurably increase their speed of learning, so that companies increase value for employees, customers, and investors. Its learning system integrates individual learning and organization-wide diagnostics to help companies achieve their goals. By learning the real-time risks that exist across organizations, Talentism's proprietary system companies use data insights to detect and solve these potential dangers and drive organizational excellence. Learn more at https://talentism.com.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/talentism_secures_funding_from_decathlon_capital_to_accelerate_platform_development_and_growth_initiatives/prweb19283632.htm