BARE International Honored with Elite Research Firm Status Across Multiple Regions

Global Experience Research Firm BARE International earns Elite designation from Mystery Shopping Professionals Association Americas and Europe/Africa.

FAIRFAX, Va. (PRWEB) April 16, 2023

BARE International Europe has been announced as an Elite Customer Experience Firm and will be awarded at the MSPA Europe/Africa annual conference in Portugal in May.

"To be compliant with MSPA Elite membership standards is part of the BARE Europe everyday life," shares BARE Europe General Manager Jenő Zsiga. "We are really proud of being awarded this designation which validates our commitment to high quality standards as a customer experience service provider and reliable partner."

The announcement comes on the heels of BARE International's record ninth consecutive honor of Elite status designated by MSPA Americas for their North America corporate office. MSPA, the trade association for companies engaged in creating, measuring, and enhancing the customer journey, announced the MSPA Americas Chapter winners of its annual Elite program for 2023 at its recent CME Conference in New Orleans.

MSPA Americas Elite companies are those members of the organization which most support the mission and objectives of MSPA Americas, as set annually by the board of directors, in advancing the stature and relevance of the trade association.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of MSPA Americas, I'm proud to congratulate these outstanding companies for their support of our association's mission, and their leadership in advancing the association's goals for the customer experience and retail service provider industries as a whole," said MSPA Americas President Stan Hart. "We all are grateful for their lead-by-example support, and we are honored to recognize them for achievements."

The MSPA operates on a regional basis worldwide, with Chapters located in America, Europe/Africa and Asia/Pacific. Member companies unite as a common body for the purpose of strengthening the Mystery Shopping industry through combined efforts and actions.

"It's an honor to be an Elite member of MSPA Europe/Africa. We want to continue to innovate for our clients and for the industry," says Antonio Maiorano, Business Development Manager of BARE International Europe. "Customer experience research is an ever-changing environment, and we strive to be the trail blazers and discover new paths for experience excellence."

"For 35 years, we've dedicated our business to providing the best, actionable insights to our client partners," adds Jason Bare, Global Vice-President. "As we look forward, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional results for our clients. This award is a strong validation of our work and encourages us to continue to push the boundaries of what is possible."

In July of 2022, BARE International celebrated 35 years and introduced a soft re-branding including a modern logo that further defined the evolution of Customer Experience Research and BARE's commitment to providing support businesses need.

"Our clients are true partners in business, and we share their goals," stated CEO Dale Bare. "We recognize that each client has a unique path based on their needs in that moment of time, and we're here to provide guidance through meaningful insight collection and analysis."

About BARE International

BARE International sets the industry standard as the largest independent provider of customer experience research, data, and analytics for companies worldwide. Founded in 1987, BARE International is a family-owned business with global capabilities. BARE is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Fairfax, Virginia with ten offices around the world. To learn more about BARE International's customer experience research services and their dedicated field force of evaluators, visit http://www.bareinternational.com

About MSPA Americas

MSPA Americas connects and supports businesses which measure, quantify, aggregate, interpret, and re- define customer experience through varied research and merchandising methodologies. Widely recognized as the leader in customer experience measurement, management, and training, MSPA Americas provides essential support to its members, and promotes the benefits and services of its diverse companies to enhance the industries they serve. Learn more at https://www.mspa-americas.org/

About MSPA Europe/Africa

MSPA Europe/Africa is the trade association representing the customer experience industry, established to provide timely, actionable, and impactful resources for shaping the future of business communities. MSPA Elite is an awards program designed to recognize the leading companies that are shouldering the advancement of the customer experience industry. Learn more at https://www.mspa-ea.org/



